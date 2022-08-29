Comedian Bob Marley Comes to Oneglia Auditorium, October 14

The Warner Theatre will welcome New England-native standup comedian, Bob Marley, to the Oneglia Auditorium on Friday, October 14 at 8 pm. Tickets will go on sale to Warner Members tomorrow, 8/30 at 10 am, and to the General Public this Friday, 9/2 at 10 am.

Bob Marley lives in Maine and is featured regularly on Sirius XM radio. He even won their Superbowl of Comedy! He has put out over 20 comedy CDs and DVDs. He was inducted into The Guinness Book of World Records for "the longest stand-up comedy show by an individual" at 40 hours of straight stand-up!

He's been on over 100 TV shows including Jay Leno, David Letterman, Conan, Jimmy Fallon, Craig Ferguson, and Comedy Central, to name just a few. He co-starred in "Boondock Saints" I and II, "All Saints Day" playing Detective Greenly. He has toured the U.S., Europe, Canada, Kuwait, and Iraq.

For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.

Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.