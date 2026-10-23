Chris Distefano to Bring Stand-Up Tour to Mohegan Sun's Cabaret Theatre
Performances will take place on Friday, March 26 & Saturday, March 27, 2027.
Comedian, podcast host and television personality Chris DiStefano will bring his stand-up comedy to The Cabaret Theatre at Mohegan Sun for two consecutive nights on Friday, March 26 & Saturday, March 27, 2027. Known for his high-energy storytelling, quick wit and relatable humor, Distefano has become one of the most recognizable and sought-after comedians in the industry, selling out venues across the country and building a massive following through stand-up, television and podcasting.
Chris DiStefano
Chris DiStefano is one of today's most popular stand-up comedians, earning national recognition through his breakout appearances on MTV's Guy Code and Girl Code. Since then, he has gone on to become a major force in comedy, making history in 2023 as the first stand-up comedian to sell out both Radio City Music Hall and The Theater at Madison Square Garden on consecutive nights. His television credits include co-hosting Ultimate Beastmaster on Netflix, starring in IFC's Benders, guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! and leading projects across CBS and ViceTV.
Beyond the stage, Distefano has built a devoted fanbase through hit podcasts including Chrissy Chaos and History Hyenas with Yannis Pappas. His stand-up specials, including Size 38 Waist, Netflix's Speshy Weshy and Hulu's It's Just Unfortunate, have further cemented his status as one of comedy's fastest-rising and most beloved voices. When he's not recording podcasts or appearing on television, Distefano continues to entertain audiences around the world on his sold-out stand-up tours.
Comedy fans can also keep an eye on Mohegan Sun's growing entertainment lineup, featuring names like Ari Matti and Frank Caliendo, alongside signature experiences like the annual Sun Wine & Food Fest in January.
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