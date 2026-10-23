Chris Distefano to Bring Stand-Up Tour to Mohegan Sun's Cabaret Theatre

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Comedian, podcast host and television personality Chris DiStefano will bring his stand-up comedy to The Cabaret Theatre at Mohegan Sun for two consecutive nights on Friday, March 26 & Saturday, March 27, 2027. Known for his high-energy storytelling, quick wit and relatable humor, Distefano has become one of the most recognizable and sought-after comedians in the industry, selling out venues across the country and building a massive following through stand-up, television and podcasting.

Chris DiStefano is one of today's most popular stand-up comedians, earning national recognition through his breakout appearances on MTV's Guy Code and Girl Code. Since then, he has gone on to become a major force in comedy, making history in 2023 as the first stand-up comedian to sell out both Radio City Music Hall and The Theater at Madison Square Garden on consecutive nights. His television credits include co-hosting Ultimate Beastmaster on Netflix, starring in IFC's Benders, guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! and leading projects across CBS and ViceTV.

Beyond the stage, Distefano has built a devoted fanbase through hit podcasts including Chrissy Chaos and History Hyenas with Yannis Pappas. His stand-up specials, including Size 38 Waist, Netflix's Speshy Weshy and Hulu's It's Just Unfortunate, have further cemented his status as one of comedy's fastest-rising and most beloved voices. When he's not recording podcasts or appearing on television, Distefano continues to entertain audiences around the world on his sold-out stand-up tours.

Comedy fans can also keep an eye on Mohegan Sun's growing entertainment lineup, featuring names like Ari Matti and Frank Caliendo, alongside signature experiences like the annual Sun Wine & Food Fest in January.





Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 09 Hrs 05 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming