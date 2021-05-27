Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cheney Hall Presents Lunchtime Lecture: WALTER CRONKITE IS DEAD

These discussions are an informal lecture-style with an opportunity to ask questions after the chat.

May. 27, 2021  

Join David Garnes as he discusses LTM's upcoming production of Walter Cronkite IS DEAD with members of the cast and creative team.

Free and open to the public, Lunchtime Lectures offer an opportunity to learn about LTM's productions, providing insights into the creative process, background information about the play, its production history and the playwright, and much more about theatre and the arts. These discussions are an informal lecture-style with an opportunity to ask questions after the chat.

ABOUT DAVID GARNES

For the past several seasons, LTM member and dramaturg David Garnes has led Little Theatre's Lunchtime Lecture Series. David is the author of four books: Back to Manhattan: A Life in New York; Waitin' for the Train to Come In: A Novel of World War II; From My Life: Travels and Adventures; and After the War Was Over: Poems of an American Childhood. His essays have appeared in many publications, including America in WWII, The Isherwood Century, Telling Tales Out Of School, Latin Lovers, Stories From The Other Side, Chicken Soup For the Volunteer's Soul, Liberating Minds, When A Lifemate Dies, A Loving Testimony, Mourning Our Mothers, and various newspapers and academic reference books. Garnes' forthcoming books are the novels Sal's War and Morningside Dr

KEEPING YOU SAFE

Over the last year, we have worked diligently to develop a reopening plan that prioritized your health and safety. New procedures include scheduled arrival times, assigned seating, reduced capacity to allow for ample social distance, and much more. For a full list of safety and health policies and procedures, please visit www.cheneyhall.org/safety.

DETAILS:

Wednesday, June 9th at Noon

In-person, indoor event at Cheney Hall

Socially distanced seating in the Auditorium

Masks are Required

Free of charge and no reservations needed


