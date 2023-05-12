Chaz Palminteri's A BRONX TALE Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse

The performance is on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4pm.

Chaz Palminteri's A BRONX TALE Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse

Back by popular demand, Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse stage with "A Bronx Tale" in his only Connecticut performance! In 1989 Palminteri wrote for himself a play entitled "A Bronx Tale," a powerful one-man stage commentary in which he depicted his bruising childhood in great detail, which included witnessing gangland slayings. Palminteri brought each and every character to life (18 in all) in this autobiographical piece - his friends, enemies, even his own family. He showcased for years in both Los Angeles and New York, finally sparking the interest of his film idol, Robert De Niro. DeNiro, wanting to direct for the first time, saw the potential of this project and brought both it and the actor/writer to the screen. An unknown film commodity at the time, Chazz had stubbornly refused to sell his stage property (the offers went into the seven figures) unless he was part of the package as both actor and screenwriter. DeNiro, who became his mentor, backed him up all the way, and the rest is history. A Bronx Tale (1993) debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, launched DeNiro's directing career and solidified Palminteri as a star. Twenty years later, the American Film institute would name the film among their top 10 Gangster Films of all time.

This is the show that started it all! Before it became a hit Broadway show, Chazz Palminteri performed the one-man show of the book and film, A Bronx Tale - about his true life story of growing up in the Bronx - right here on the stage of The Ridgefield Playhouse! Now, after winning multiple awards and performing the show more than 900 times on stages around the world, Chazz Palminteri is back with the original one man show that sold out!

Chazz Palminteri's One Man Show - "A Bronx Tale" returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse stage on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4pm. The event is part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series, Sponsored by Brewster Subaru.

Visit GALLO (5 Grove Street, Ridgefield) for dinner before the show and get a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($85-$90) go online at Click Here or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795.




TheatreWorks New Milford Will Premiere CASH ON DELIVERY This Month
TheatreWorks New Milford Will Premiere CASH ON DELIVERY This Month

TheatreWorks New Milford will premiere Michael Cooney's hilarious British farce, Cash on Delivery, directed by Gene Golaszewski and featuring Joel Michael,  Marnie D'Uva, Patrick Kelly,  Ron Malyszka, Jeffrey Rossman,  Kristin Aug, Joe Harding, Kimberly Marcus, Gale Alexander, and Laura O'Brien..

Westport Country Playhouse Announces Departure Of Artistic Director Mark Lamos In January
Westport Country Playhouse Announces Departure Of Artistic Director Mark Lamos In January 2024

Mark Lamos will step down as Westport Country Playhouse artistic director after 15 seasons, effective January 15, 2024.

James Roday Rodriguez and Legacy Theatre Present The World Premiere Of MASTERS OF PUPPETS
James Roday Rodriguez and Legacy Theatre Present The World Premiere Of MASTERS OF PUPPETS

James Roday Rodriguez (“A Million Little Things,” “Psych”) & The Legacy Theatre will present the world premiere of Masters of Puppets, written by Laurence Davis*, directed by Gabe McKinley. It will begin its limited run at The Legacy Theatre on Thursday, May 25, and run through June 11, 2023. 

Pantochino Reveals 2023-24 Season Of Musicals In Milford
Pantochino Reveals 2023-24 Season Of Musicals In Milford

Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford’s award-winning, professional not-for-profit theatre company has announced its 2023-24 season including family favorites, a new panto and an exciting original musical comedy.


