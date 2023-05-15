Charter Oak Cultural Center Will Hold a Public Dedication Ceremony Of Restored Stained Glass Windows

The free event will be held on Thursday, June 15 at 7:30pm at Charter Oak, 21 Charter Oak Avenue in Hartford, CT, and is open to all. 

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Corbin Bleu & Danielle Wade to Lead SUMMER STOCK World Premiere at Goodspeed Musicals Photo 2 Corbin Bleu & Danielle Wade to Lead SUMMER STOCK at Goodspeed
Video: First Look at Judy McLane, Talia Suskauer & More in GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals Photo 3 Video: First Look at Judy McLane, Talia Suskauer & More in GYPSY
Summer Theatre New Canaan Gala Honors Broadway's David Friedman & Paul Gallo May 13 Photo 4 Summer Theatre New Canaan Gala Honors Broadway's David Friedman & Paul Gallo May 13

Charter Oak Cultural Center Will Hold a Public Dedication Ceremony Of Restored Stained Glass Windows

Charter Oak Cultural Center, housed in one of Connecticut's architectural jewels--the first synagogue built in Connecticut-- has announced a dedication ceremony to celebrate the installation of its recently-restored historic stained glass windows. The free event will be held on Thursday, June 15 at 7:30pm at Charter Oak, 21 Charter Oak Avenue in Hartford, CT, and is open to all.

For over 75 years, the grand arched windows in the sanctuary, once filled with colorful stained glass, were fitted with white-frosted glass panels, a remnant of the neglect the building experienced before it came under the control of the Hartford Redevelopment Agency in the 1970s.

The restored stained glass windows were installed in December 2022 completing the full set of windows that adorn the sanctuary, a restoration project that began in the early 1990s. For the first time in 75 years, all the Charter Oak windows are stained glass. Two rosette windows on the face of the building, which had been covered by cement for at least 50 years, are once again visible. The rosettes are being dedicated to the memory of Elliot Ginsberg, beloved Hartford leader who died of ALS in 2020. "The rosettes will be illuminated at night, watching over and blessing Elliot's beloved capital city," said Barbara Vita, president of Charter Oak's board.

Stained Glass Resources in Hampden, MA supervised the painstaking restoration and installation efforts. One of the newly restored windows is a gift from Jon Newman and Ann Leventhal, and the other is a gift from the Hoffman Family of Hoffman Auto.

Rabbi Donna Berman, executive director of Charter Oak Cultural Center, said, "We are proud and exuberant to be able to begin to bring the sanctuary of this historic synagogue back to its original beauty. We couldn't think of a better way to start the full renovation of our magnificent home. We wanted to signal our deep and abiding respect for this historic and holy space and the sanctuary it provides for the arts."

The building that now houses Charter Oak Cultural Center was the original home of Congregation Beth Israel. They commissioned famed architect George Keller, known for the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial arch in Bushnell Park, to build Connecticut's first synagogue in 1876. Once Congregation Beth Israel left the building to settle into its new (and current) home on Farmington Avenue, Calvary Baptist Church occupied the space, until the building was abandoned in the 1970s.

By the late 70s, left open and empty, the City of Hartford planned to demolish it. A small group of Jewish leaders mobilized to save this Hartford gem. The group formed the Charter Oak Temple Restoration Association. They saved the building in the interest of historic preservation, but they also envisioned its use not as a house of worship, but as a neighborhood center. They wanted to reaffirm Jewish engagement in Hartford, while serving a multi-ethnic urban neighborhood that would become a cornerstone of the downtown revival.

The beautiful building was carefully restored. The original stencil work, pews and fixtures remain. The founders' work paid off. The building is now on the National Register of Historic Monuments. But financial pressures on the new center were hard to overcome. By 2001, when Rabbi Donna Berman took the helm at Charter Oak Cultural Center, the organization was on the verge of closing its doors forever. Donna breathed new life into Charter Oak. Under her leadership, Charter Oak Cultural Center has become one of the area's most vibrant arts centers, the only one whose mission is explicitly to do the work of social justice through the arts. Today, Charter Oak Cultural Center is a haven for multicultural arts and the exploration of burning social issues of our day through visual and performing arts. They also provide 1,000 Hartford children with a free arts education.

In 2021, Charter Oak Cultural Center announced the acquisition of 25 Charter Oak Avenue, the historic property adjacent to its existing building. In so doing, the non-profit announced that it would be expanding its campus and initiating a comprehensive upgrade to both buildings. Aside from restoration efforts, the original building at 21 Charter Oak Avenue will have its sanctuary performance space, audience seating and visual arts gallery updated and enhanced, and new HVAC systems and significant accessibility improvements. The new building at 25 Charter Oak Avenue will be transformed into classroom and meeting spaces in response to the skyrocketing demand for its Youth Arts Institute and social justice programming. Architectural and landscape designs have been developed to create a campus uniting both buildings with outdoor spaces that allow for communal gathering, gardens, public art, and performances.



RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

Capital Classics Reveals Cast For MACBETH Photo
Capital Classics Reveals Cast For MACBETH

Capital Classics Theatre Company announced the company of their summer production of Macbeth, the centerpiece of the 2023 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival. The tragedy, the Bard's classic tale of power and ambition, will be performed on the grounds of the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Connecticut, on July 13–30, 2023.

Staples Players to Present LORD OF THE FLIES This Month Photo
Staples Players to Present LORD OF THE FLIES This Month

Take a journey to an infamous Island this Memorial Day weekend, as Staples Players brings William Golding's Lord of the Flies to Staples High School's Black Box Theatre. Relive the classic story or discover it for the first time with a cast of male and female performers, directed by David Roth and Kerry Long. Each performance will feature a different combination of actors.

Review: THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES DREAM ON at Castle Craig Players Photo
Review: THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES DREAM ON at Castle Craig Players

On Saturday, May 13, 2023, I had the pleasure of seeing yet another first-rate installment of playwright Roger Bean’s Marvelous Wonderettes jukebox musical series, THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES DREAM ON, as put on by the Castle Craig Players, at the Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse, in Meriden, CT. 

Review: GUYS & DOLLS at Fairfield Center Stage Photo
Review: GUYS & DOLLS at Fairfield Center Stage

On Friday, May 12th, I had the pleasure of seeing yet another phenomenal production by Fairfield Center Stage, GUYS & DOLLS, which is one of the absolute best musicals ever written, with music by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, based on characters created by Damon Runyon.  As someone who has seen this show performed on Broadway, I am qualified to say decisively and without exaggeration that Fairfield Center Stage’s performance of GUYS & DOLLS far surpasses and outshines what I saw on Broadway!  Fairfield Center Stage has yet again chosen the perfect cast and perfect venue for their production!  The venue is Wakeman Hall, inside First Church Congregational of Fairfield.   Fairfield Center Stage maximizes the use of both the stage and the area in front of the stage throughout the show.  Director Brian Crook, Musical Director Frank Martignetti, and Choreographer Bonnie Gregson combine their talents to bring out the best in the first-rate ensemble cast who all look like they are having a wonderful time playing their respective roles, with excellent stage chemistry, radiating positive energy throughout the audience!   The stage presence and dynamics between the cast members are sensational.  The performances are so believable, all around, that it is easy to forget that this is a fictional story.


More Hot Stories For You

Staples Players to Present LORD OF THE FLIES This MonthStaples Players to Present LORD OF THE FLIES This Month
Little Theatre of Manchester to Present Manchester Playwright Festival in JuneLittle Theatre of Manchester to Present Manchester Playwright Festival in June
The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center to Host Young Playwrights Festival This MonthThe Eugene O'Neill Theater Center to Host Young Playwrights Festival This Month
Tickets On Sale Now For Joe Gatto's 'Night Of Comedy' Tour at The BushnellTickets On Sale Now For Joe Gatto's 'Night Of Comedy' Tour at The Bushnell

Videos

Photos/Video: Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video Photos/Video: Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal Video
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arianna String Quartet & Judith Gordon, Piano
Music Mountain (7/02-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play
Westport Country Playhouse (10/24-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON
Castle Craig Players (5/05-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fun Home
Brookfield Theatre (12/01-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American String Quartet
Music Mountain (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BILL CHARLAP TRIO
Music Mountain (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Trouble in Mind
Hartford Stage (5/25-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cassatt String Quartet & Ursula Oppens, Piano
Music Mountain (9/17-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lydian String Quartet & Victoria Schwartzman, Piano
Music Mountain (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Much Ado About Nothing
Oddfellows Playhouse (5/18-5/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You