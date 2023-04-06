Castle Craig Players Presents THE MARELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON This May

"Gooooooo Chipmunks!" Everyone's favorite female foursome is back, as the Castle Craig Players present the all-new jukebox musical The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On, running May 5-20 at the group's intimate Meriden venue! The show mark's the third and final installment in the Wonderette saga, created and written by Roger Bean.

It's 1969 and The Marvelous Wonderettes (prom queen Cindy Lou, tomboy Betty Jean, goody two-shoes Missy & class clown Suzy) are back to throw a retirement party for their favorite teacher, set to the greatest girl-group hits of the 60's ("Downtown," "Build Me Up Buttercup," "You're No Good"). Act Two finds the girls back together as the class of 1958 celebrates their 20-year reunion as one of the quartet hits it big as musical superstar! Classic pop and rock hits of the 70's ("I Am Woman," "We are Family," "I Will Survive") provide the perfect soundtrack for these old friends to catch up on the places life has led them, all performed with their own marvelous spin!

Ian Galligan, one of Castle Craig's resident directors, returns to direct after helming the first two versions of the show, The Marvelous Wonderettes in 2017 and The Winter Wonderettes in 2018.

"It's an extremely rare treat, creatively speaking, for the girls and I to get to revisit these characters that we have grown to love so much, and see where life has taken them after the curtain falls," Galligan said. "And we're getting to do that for a second time now, which is extra special!"

The production also reunites the four original cast members from the prior two incarnations - Jessica Engster plays the edgy prankster Betty Jean; Chelsea Dacey will charm audiences as the ditzy blonde, Suzy; Emma Czaplinkski will keep everything in order as Teacher's Pet, Missy; and Jennifer Del Sole once again roams the halls as the self-obsessed beauty queen, Cindy Lou. And when these four come together to sing in harmony, it's a musical celebration that will have you laughing (and dancing) in the aisles!

Rounding out the Creative Team are Nick Ciasullo as Music Director and Chelsea Dacey as Choreographer. Dusty Rader returns as Lighting Deisgner, and Olivia DeFilippo serves as Production Stage Manager.

The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On runs May 5-20 only at the Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse, 59 West Main Street, Meriden. All seats are $25 ($20 for Seniors ages 65+). Seating is extremely limited - so patrons are encouraged to buy in advance! Tickets are sold exclusively online at Click Here.

Following Wonderettes, Castle Craig will conclude its 30th Anniversary Season with the Stephen Sondheim & James Lapine classic Into The Woods, running July 28-August 12, 2023.

Support for The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On is made possible by Cloverleaf Dental Center, Inc., and Pascarella Accounting Group, LLC, with additional funding from The CT Department of Economic Development/Office of the Arts and CT Humanities.