Casting and More Announced for TODAY IS MY BIRTHDAY At Yale Rep

Yale Repertory Theatre opens its 2022 Season with Today is My Birthday by Susan Soon He Stanton, directed by Mina Morita. The critically-acclaimed comedy about loneliness in the age of connectivity will be performed January 28-February 19 at Yale Repertory Theatre (1120 Chapel Street). The first performance on January 28 is one day later than previously announced. Opening Night remains scheduled for Thursday, February 3.



The creative team for Today is My Birthday includes Bridget Lindsay (Set Designer), David Mitsch (Costume Designer), Nicole E. Lang (Lighting Designer), Noel Nichols, UptownWorks (Sound Designer), Matthew Armentrout (Hair Designer), Jisun Kim (Production Dramaturg), Dani Mader (Technical Director), Cynthia Santos DeCure (Vocal and Dialect Coach), Erica Fae (Movement Coach), Tara Rubin, C.S.A. and Sujotta Pace, C.S.A. (Casting Directors), and Kevin Jinghong Zhu (Stage Manager).



The cast includes Atra Asdou, Gabriel Brown, Francis Jue, Emily Kuroda, Chivas Michael, and Jeena Yi.



"It has been a singular joy to watch Susan Soon He Stanton, Mina Morita, and the entire company of visiting and resident artists, technicians, and managers make a play at Yale Rep for the first time in nearly two years," said Artistic Director James Bundy. "The extraordinary zest and commitment with which they have embraced the work of bringing this wonderfully funny and wise play to life is truly inspiring. And that our first performances are within sight feels nothing less than miraculous."



Emily Chang's life is falling apart. A nasty breakup and a stalled writing career send her packing from Manhattan back to O'ahu. But her fantasy of a picture-perfect homecoming collides with reality as she begins to discover how little she really knows about those she loves mostÂ­Â­-and how difficult it is to let her true self be known to others. Susan Soon He Stanton's critically-acclaimed play, Today is My Birthday, is a wise and witty comedy about loneliness in the age of connectivity.



Attendance Policies and On-Demand Streaming



In response to the recent spike of COVID-19 infections in New Haven County and on campus, Yale University has temporarily suspended its visitors policy through February 21. In accordance with this guidance, Yale Rep must limit its in-person performances of Today is My Birthday to current Yale University students, faculty, and staff only. Yale undergraduate students are invited to attend performances beginning on February 8, once in-person classes resume at Yale College. Guests of current Yale community members or Yale alumni, retirees, or Yale-New Haven Hospital employees will not be permitted.



All existing ticketholders will be contacted directly by Yale Rep's Audience Services department to adjust or cancel their orders as necessary.



Yale Rep's vaccination policy now requires proof of a booster shot for all ticketholders who are eligible to receive it, in addition to the initial one- or two-shot vaccine regimen. Yale community ticketholders must also present their university ID card. ASTM, 3-ply, N95, or KN95 masks must be worn at all times while inside the theater; cloth masks are acceptable only when double-masking in combination with one of these approved masks.



Yale Rep will be making a video recording of the production that will be available to stream on-demand by audience members in New Haven, and well beyond, who will be unable to attend the show in-person, February 20-March 5. Yale Rep will underwrite the $15 cost of the video ticket for each audience member whose previous ticket purchase for Today is My Birthday is affected by the current audience restrictions. More information will be announced soon.



"All of us at Yale Rep are deeply disappointed that we are unable to share Susan Soon He Stanton's play with more people in-person, but our theater remains committed to sharing our work with the largest possible audience," said Managing Director Florie Seery. "We are excited by the opportunities that the on-demand stream will provide for theater lovers anywhere in the world-and we look forward to welcoming back many more of our friends in the months ahead."



Student tickets are $10 for all performances. Faculty and staff tickets are $10 and $25 (all previews), $10 and $45 (weeknights), and $10 and $65 (weekends and matinees). Tickets are available online at yalerep.org, where a CAS login will confirm current Yale status. The box office staff will confirm eligibility before completing in-person and phone orders.