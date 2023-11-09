Cast Set for THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER at Playhouse on Park

THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER by James Hindman and Jeffrey Lodin will run at Playhouse on Park November 29 - December 23, 2023. This production will be directed and choreographed by Darlene Zoller, with music direction by Kevin Barlowski. THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER is a part of Playhouse on Park’s 15th Main Stage Season, the theme of which is Celebration.

While performing a Christmas cabaret at their local VFW hall, Leanne and her friends stumble upon a huge stash of letters from service men and women that go back 100 years; stories spanning from WWI to Afghanistan. Moved by what they find, the ladies put on a festive show that celebrates the guys and gals who fight to defend our country. With music from The Andrew Sisters, Beyonce and holiday favorites, The Pin-Up Girls give us a funny, romantic, heartbreaking and sexy tribute to our troops overseas.

About the Director: Darlene Zoller is the Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Playhouse Theatre Group. At Playhouse on Park, she has directed PIPPIN, NUNSENSE, CHICAGO (Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World,) PINKALICIOUS, ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE,SWINGING ON A STAR and THAT HOLIDAY FEELING, SAY THINGS FUNNY, and choreographed; PIPPIN, INTO THE WOODS, THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, IN THE HEIGHTS, A CHORUS LINE, HAIR, CABARET, PASSING STRANGE among others. She is the founder, director and choreographer of stop/time dance theater, the resident dance company of Playhouse on Park, now in its twentieth year. She was voted Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World for I’D RATHER BE DANCING. CT Critics Circle nominee for Best Choreographer for HAIR, ROCKIN’ THE FOREST and IN THE HEIGHTS. She IS Mama D of MAMA D’s OUTRAGEOUS ROMP; a grown ups only music, dance and comedy event-exclusive to the Playhouse. Social media followers know her as "the driveway lady" for having taught 450 consecutive days of WE'RE BETTER WHEN WE'RE DANCING dance classes online during the pandemic where she gathered a loyal following. Darlene is a former adjunct professor at the University of Hartford’s Hartt School where she directed and choreographed CHICAGO and did the choreography for ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, SMILE, CURTAINS and NUNSENSE. She also teaches dance classes for adults at The 224 ECOSpace in Hartford, Simsmore Square in Simsbury, and is a dance/fitness instructor at Big Sky Fitness in Vernon.

The cast includes Hillary Ekwall* (Dana) Playhouse on Park: Sr. Amnesia NUNSENSE, Schwarzy SPELLING BEE, Sally CHARLIE BROWN, and Director CURIOUS GEORGE; National Tours: Roundabout Theatre Company: Rosie, cello/violin CABARET, HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS; Regional: Patty Simcox GREASE, Columbia ROCKY HORROR, Kost CABARET, Olivia Fenton (Leanne) Playhouse on Park debut! A Wethersfield native, she is thrilled to be back on stage performing so close to home. The Rev: Ensemble THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME; Connecticut Repertory Theatre: Ensemble SWEENEY TODD; Monomoy Theatre: Anne A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, Daria Chase THE GAME’S AFOOT; Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals, Maggie Keene (Megan) Playhouse on Park debut! Village Light Opera Group: Celeste #1 SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, Christopher Rhodes* (Joel): Playhouse on Park: Wayne Wright BANDSTAND; Summer Lyric Theatre: Wayne Wright BANDSTAND; National Tour: Victor/Cliff US CABARET; In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY: Sergio CRUMBS OF JOY; The Phoenix Theatre Company: Ensemble/Wayne Wright US BANDSTAND. Christopher received a BA in Theatre Arts at Texas A&M with a specialization in acting and directing. He is incredibly excited to return to Playhouse on Park and extends his gratitude to its wonderful patrons. Christopher would like to thank his parents for their unconditional love and support, and Kevin Barlowski (Music Director/Mr. B) Playhouse on Park: Director and Music Director, DANDELION, A Charles Dickens CHRISTMAS, FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY, A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD, Woof HAIR, Leaf Coneybear/Carl Dad THE 25th...SPELLING BEE, Bobby/Emcee U/S CABARET, Educator; Kevin has been involved in over 75 productions throughout CT, MA, and NY, while serving as the Director of Performing Arts at Bay Path University and as an adjunct instructor at the Hartt School of Music. Kevin is the proud founder of "Brave Space," a firm dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations with public speaking and team-building skills. Learn more at findyourbravespace.com. *Appears courtesy of Actors Equity, the professional union for actors and stage managers.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford’s award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER, and range from $45-$55 (plus a $2.50 service charge). Student and Senior discounts are also available. Previews are on November 29 and 30, with all tickets at $25. For information on deeply discounted tickets including Lunch Time Special and Student Rush, visit playhouseonpark.org. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast after each Sunday matinee.

Now booking group sales! Perfect for seniors, civic organizations, churches/synagogues, girls night out, date night, and more! Tickets are discounted for groups of 10 or more (10% off), 20 or more (20% off), etc. The group coordinator will receive a free ticket/s.

Four-show subscriptions are now on sale for the remaining shows in Playhouse on Park’s 15th Main Stage Season! This includes the following Main Stage productions: THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER, MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B, TONI STONE, and THE PROM, with the option to add stop/time dance theater, Playhouse on Park’s resident dance company, at a 20% savings. Purchase your subscription now in order to secure tickets before all seats are filled! Patrons choose to subscribe because they are guaranteed the same performance day and seats for each production. Enjoy exclusive Subscriber events, and more. Subscriptions range from $80 - $168, depending upon the date (preview vs. regular performance) and seat location (choose from three seating tiers).

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit Click Here. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.