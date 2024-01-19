Cast Set for Castle Craig Players' FOREVER PLAID

Follow four young singers as they take the stage for their final gig in this nostalgic homage to the music of the '50s.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

The Castle Craig Players has revealed the cast and creative team for their upcoming production of FOREVER PLAID, written and originally directed and choreographed by Stuart Ross. Performances begin on Friday, March 1 and runs through Sunday, March 17.

The cast features Henry Tobelman (CCP's Into The Woods) as Jinx, Stephen Koehler (CCP's Next To Normal) as Sparky, Jeffry Rizzo (CCP's Into The Woods) as Sumdge, and Brandon Gregoire, making his CCP debut) as Frances.

Take a trip back to the 1950s as we follow four young singers as they take the stage for their final gig. When high school pals Sparky, Jinx, Smudge, and Francis - the "Plaids" - are killed in a car accident on the way to their first big gig, the young men linger in limbo as "astro-technical" phenomena allows them to return to Earth, perform their final concert, and hopefully win a place in Heaven - and the deluxe plaid dinner jackets of their dreams. This smash hit musical is a nostalgic homage to the music of the '50s and includes hits such as Three Coins in a Fountain, Heart and Soul, Catch a Falling Star, and Love is A Many Splendored Thing.

"I've always loved the sound of close harmonies, and the great guy groups that sang them," said director & CCP co-founder Melanie Del Sole. "The show pays tribute to those beloved groups and is one of those "feel good" musicals that will have you singing along with a smile on your face. I hope it brings you back to those simpler times, when the music was sweet and the harmonies were tight."

The creative team also features Nick Ciasullo (Music Director), Stephen Koehler (Choreographer), Katie Kirtland (Assistant Director), Olivia DeFilippo (Production Stage Manager) and Meg Ryan (Lighting Design).

All seats are $25 ($20 for Seniors ages 65+). Seating is extremely limited - so patrons are encouraged to buy in advance! Tickets are sold exclusively online at Click Here. Presented Cabaret Style with table seating, patrons are invited to bring their own dinner, drinks and snacks to enjoy!

Support for FOREVER PLAID is made Pascarella Accounting Group, LLC, with additional funding from The CT Department of Economic Development/Office of the Arts.




