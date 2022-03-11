Cast Announced For Reading of DOT at Westport Country Playhouse

Westport Country Playhouse announces casting for the Script in Hand play reading of the comedy/drama "Dot," on Monday, March 14, at 7 p.m.

Tina Fabrique heads the cast in the title role of Dot, the proud and lovable matriarch of a West Philadelphia family.

Fabrique's Broadway, Off-Broadway, and National Tour credits include "Gospel at Colonus"; "How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying"; "Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk"; "Ragtime"; "70, Girls, 70"; "Ella"; "The Wiz"; "Harlem Song"; "Dolphins and Sharks"; "Once on This Island"; and "Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope." Regional credits include "The Old Settler" at Westport Country Playhouse, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and "Trouble in Mind" at Arena Stage, and "The Women of Brewster Place" at Alliance Theatre and Arena Stage. Television work includes "Bluebloods," "God Friended Me," "New Amsterdam," "The Last OG," "Mrs. Fletcher," and theme song vocalist for "Reading Rainbow." Films include "The Boys in the Band," "Black Magic for White Boys," and "Sole Variations" (short).

Others in the cast are Dan Domingues as Adam (Westport Country Playhouse's "A Sherlock Carol," Off-Broadway at The Public, BAM); Jonny Mercado as Fidel (actor and freelance technician; general manager at the Laurie Beechman Theatre; technician at the Metropolitan Room, earning MAC Award nominations); Stacie Morgain Lewis as Jackie (Broadway's "Sunday in the Park with George," "Wicked," "Urinetown," Titanic"; "The Savannah Disputation," a Script in Hand reading at Westport Country Playhouse last season); Joi Danielle Price as Shelley (Broadway's "Mamma Mia!"; National Tours of "Mamma Mia!" and "Ragtime"); Byron St. Cyr as Donnie (Off-Broadway's "A Sherlock Carol"; Goodspeed Musicals' "Billy Elliot"); and Evette Marie White as Averie (touring the world in "Ghost The Musical"; regional theater's "Hairspray," and the 50th Anniversary Beatles Tribute at the Hollywood Bowl).

"Dot" is a touching and irreverent play about mid-life crises, aging parents, and the power of love and family, written by Colman Domingo, star of AMC's "Fear the Walking Dead," and directed by Q. Smith, currently in Broadway's "Come From Away."

Adult language and themes. Running time is approximately two hours, plus one 15-minute intermission.

Tickets to attend the play reading in person are $20. Tickets for on-demand streaming from Thursday, March 17 through Sunday, March 20, are $20 individual, $40 pair, and $80 household. Each purchase entitles the ticket buyer to one individual link.

The Script in Hand play reading Series is supported by Stephen Corman and the White Barn Program of the Lucille Lortel Foundation, and is curated by Mark Shanahan.



All dates, titles, artists, and formats are subject to change.

All audience members must present proof of vaccination and booster and wear a mask at all times while inside Westport Country Playhouse. Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the U.S., requires that actors perform only at theaters where audiences wear masks. For updates on Covid-19 health and safety protocols at the Playhouse, visit https://www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/covid19safety/



To purchase tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org, call (203) 227-4177, or email boxoffice@westportplayhouse.org.