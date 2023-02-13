Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For Castle Craig Players' DOUBT

The cast includes Pamela Amodio as Sister Aloysius, Todd Santa Maria as Father Flynn, Kelsey alexander as Sister James and Alicia Saunders as Mrs. Mueller.

Feb. 13, 2023  

The Castle Craig Players continue their 30th Anniversary Season with a riveting psychological drama that explores the fine line between truth and ambiguity: DOUBT: A PARABLE by John Patrick Shanley. One of the most acclaimed plays in American theater history, the production runs March 3-19 at the group's intimate Meriden venue.

Set during the civil rights era in 1964 at a Catholic school in the Bronx, Doubt focuses on the school's principal, Sister Aloysius, a nun who values a stern hand over progressive education. When the priest, Father Flynn, is suspected of inappropriate behavior with the school's first black student, Sister Aloysius begins a crusade to rid the church of him-jeopardizing her own career as well as his. As the play unfolds, ideas of compassion, innocence, tolerance and certainty are tested, forcing the question the playwright himself posed: "What is lost and what is gained when the world changes?"

Both in this play and in real life, often people are quick to assume that what they believe is true, and when they are confronted with evidence that contradicts their beliefs, they double down," said director Oliver Kochol. "This show challenges audiences to think critically about what is being presented to them and take everything into consideration. Doubt and uncertainty can be an uncomfortable feeling, but sometimes patience is needed to arrive at the truth."

Recipient of the Pulitzer Prize as well as Tony, Drama Desk, New York Drama Critics' Circle and Lucille Lortel awards for Best Play, Doubt received its world premiere at the Manhattan Theatre Club in November, 2004 and transferred to Broadway in March, 2005. In 2008, it was adapted by Shanley (who also directed) into an Academy Award-nominated film starring Philip Seymour Hoffman and Meryl Streep.

The creative team includes Jennifer Del Sole, assistant director; Maggie McAuliffe, production stage manager; Dusty Rader, lighting design; and Mark Laucella, set design.

Following Doubt, CCP's milestone season includes the latest incarnation of the musical about everyone's favorite girl group, The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On, running May 5-20, 2023; and finally, the Stephen Sondheim/James Lapine classic Into The Woods, running July 28-August 12, 2023. Tickets for ALL shows are on sale now!

All seats are $25 ($20 for Seniors ages 65+). Seating is extremely limited - so patrons are encouraged to buy in advance! Tickets are sold exclusively online at www.CastleCraigPlayers.org.

Support for Doubt is made possible by Cloverleaf Dental Center, Inc., and Pascarella Accounting Group, LLC, with additional funding from The CT Department of Economic Development/Office of the Arts and CT Humanities.




