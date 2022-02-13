Capital Classics Theatre Company Announces Production of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING for Shakespeare Festival

The Capital Classics Theatre Company has announced that they will stage Much Ado About Nothing at the 2022 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival. The production will take place on the beautiful outdoor grounds of the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Connecticut from July 14th through the 31st, 2022.

Much Ado About Nothing is a play of wits and wills featuring one of Shakespeare's most iconic (and argumentative) couples: Beatrice and Benedick. Witty banter, false accusations, broken promises, and romance are some of the joyous themes from this popular play that will be directed by Capital Classics Artistic Associate and Company Co-Founder, Geoffrey Sheehan.

"Much Ado About Nothing is one of Shakespeare's best-loved comedies, and it's been a surprisingly long time since Capital Classics has performed it," said Director Geoffrey Sheehan. "We're looking forward to bringing it to our stage again and spending the summer laughing and loving with our audience."

Audience members are encouraged to bring their family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic dinners. Capital Classics will continue to follow recommendations from the CDC and the State of Connecticut for Covid safety protocols. Additional details on the cast, food availability, pre-show events, and any Covid precautions will be announced closer to the event.

As Connecticut's oldest continuously running outdoor Shakespeare festival, Capital Classics has a reputation for making Shakespeare accessible and affordable. And, last year, Capital Classics celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival.

Much Ado About Nothing and the Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival are produced by the Capital Classics Theatre Company, in partnership with the Carol Autorino Center for the Arts and Humanities. The Festival is supported by passionate Shakespeare fans and local businesses, as well as the Department of Economic Development/Connecticut Office of the Arts, the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, and the John and Kelly Hartman Foundation.

The Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival is held outdoors (indoors in case of rain) at the Autorino Center for the Arts on the grounds of the University of Saint Joseph, 1678 Asylum Avenue in West Hartford, Connecticut. Tickets are $20 for adults, $14 for students/seniors, and $14 for groups of 10 or more or for "Let's GO Arts" members! Audience members are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, online.

Learn more about Capital Classics and the Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival by clicking here.

Photo Credits: Nicole Battistone

Actors in Photo: Billy Saunders, Jr. and Emma Krishnaswami