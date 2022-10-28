Candace Bushnell's IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse Next Month

Was there a real "Mr. Big"? Does she really have a shoe obsession? Find out when Sex and the City creator Candace Bushnell brings her one-woman show "Is There Still Sex in the City?" to The Ridgefield Playhouse stage! After an Off-Broadway run in 2021, The New York Times bestselling author will entertain audiences at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8pm in her only area performance before she takes the show international in 2023!

The event is part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series, Sponsored by Whim and with support from Happy Art Chick, Cool Chick Leggings and Nutmeg Livery. "Delightfully sprinkled with dishy details," (The New York Times) Bushnell invites viewers behind the scenes of her life with a wink and a cocktail. Watch her recount personal stories of love, relationships, and plenty of other aspects of her life, not least of all her New York Observer column that became the smash hit Sex and the City. TheatreMania called the show "A Sex and the City wonderland!" Come enjoy an evening with the delightful and engaging Candace Bushnell, and discover that sometimes your most fabulous character is yourself!

In her sensational one-woman show, New York icon Candace Bushnell, author of Sex and the City and the OG Carrie Bradshaw, shares her remarkable philosophy through stories of fashion, literature, sex, and New York City while pouring cosmos in Manolos. "Is There Still Sex in the City?", written by and starring Bushnell, was originally developed and produced at Bucks County Playhouse in June 2021 and marked her stage debut. It had a run Off-Broadway at Daryl Roth Theatre in December 2021, which had to close early when Bushnell got COVID. "Working in the theatre to create Is There Still Sex in the City? has been one of the most thrilling experiences of my life" stated Candace at the shows early closure. She is now taking it on the road, inviting audiences behind the scenes of her life with a wink and a cocktail. Her performance at The Ridgefield Playhouse is her only area performance before plans to take the show internationally in 2023! The show takes its title from Bushnell's 2019 novel of the same name. "Grab your girlfriends and go!" (The Daily Front Row) for a perfect night out!

Candace Bushnell is a critically acclaimed, international best-selling author of ten books, including Is There Still Sex in the City, Sex and the City, Summer and the City, The Carrie Diaries, One Fifth Avenue, Lipstick Jungle, Trading Up, Killing Monica and Four Blondes. Through her books and television series, Bushnell's work has influenced and defined two generations of women. She is a Connecticut native, having grown up in Glastonbury before moving to New York City at 19. She attended Rice University and New York University, and began her professional career at 19 when she wrote a children's book for Simon & Schuster. Throughout her twenties, Bushnell developed her trademark style as a freelancer, writing darkly humorous pieces about women, relationships and dating for Mademoiselle, Self Magazine, and Esquire. In 1990, she wrote a column that would become a precursor for Sex and the City, called The Human Cartoon, a fictional serial published in Hamptons Magazine. With her writing, Bushnell has revealed a gift for tapping into the zeitgeist of any New York minute. She is the winner of the 2006 Matrix Award for books (other winners include Joan Didion and Amy Tan), and a recipient of the Albert Einstein Spirit of Achievement Award.

Sex and the City, published in 1996, was the basis for the HBO hit series which ran for 6 seasons from 1998 to 2004, as well as two subsequent blockbuster movies in 2008 and 2010. It was nominated for 54 Emmy Awards (winning seven, including Outstanding Comedy Series), 24 Golden Globe Awards (winning eight, including Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy), 11 Screen Actors Guild Awards, 10 Directors Guild of America Awards, and more! Is There Still Sex in the City? is currently in development as a TV series with Paramount.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($65-85) online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office for VIP Party Pass at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.