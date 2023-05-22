Cady Huffman Will Perform at Music Theatre of CT's Annual Gala

The event is on Saturday, June 10th, 2023 at 6:30pm.

Cady Huffman Will Perform at Music Theatre of CT's Annual Gala

Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC), Fairfield County's premier professional theater company, has announced its annual fundraiser event, One Summer Night at MTC: The 2023 Gala, taking place on Saturday, June 10th, 2023 at 6:30pm. This glamorous evening will be filled with live entertainment, an open bar, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and a silent auction. The event will be held at MTC MainStage located at 509 Westport Ave in Norwalk, CT.

One Summer Night at MTC is a celebration of MTC's past, present, and future, supporting its mission to provide exceptional programming to the community. It is an opportunity for patrons and supporters of the arts to come together and enjoy a memorable evening while contributing to MTC's ongoing success. All proceeds from the gala will directly benefit MTC and its continued efforts to deliver high-quality theatrical experiences, showcasing their commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment and fostering artistic growth in the community.

The highlight of the evening will be renowned Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning actress, Cady Huffman. Cady Huffman's illustrious career includes her unforgettable portrayal of Ulla in the Broadway production of The Producers, which earned her critical acclaim and multiple awards. She has also graced the stages of Broadway in The Will Rogers Follies, La Cage aux Folles, Chicago, Steel Pier, Dame Edna: The Royal Tour, and Big Deal, among others. Cady Huffman has made notable appearances on television, including recurring roles on popular series such as The Good Wife and Blue Bloods. She has also served as a judge on Food Network's Iron Chef America for ten consecutive seasons. The hilarious and wildly talented Cady Huffman is a self-proclaimed “old fart” with good stories. Her motto? “While You’ve Got It, Flaunt It!”

Tickets for One Summer Night at MTC: The 2023 Gala are available for purchase at $250 for VIP tickets and $125 for standard tickets. To secure your seat for this enchanting evening, visit the MTC website at Click Here or call the box office at (203)454-3883.




