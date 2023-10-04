Cady Huffman & Mary Ann McSweeney to Perform At Sacred Heart University Community Theatre

Stripped down to their bare roots, you've never heard these songs quite like this before!

By: Oct. 04, 2023

Cady Huffman & Mary Ann McSweeney to Perform At Sacred Heart University Community Theatre

Coming to Sacred Heart University Community Theatre on Friday, October 13, 2023 @ 8pm - Tony Award winner Cady Huffman and renowned bass player, Mary Ann McSweeney perform an eclectic and acoustic collection of popular music by such diverse artists as Jimi Hendrix, Peggy Lee, JayZ and Julie Andrews.

Stripped down to their bare roots, you've never heard these songs quite like this before!

Tickets and Info: Click Here

Part of Fairfield's Newtown MediSpa Broadway on Post Series
With support from The Schloss Family Foundation




2023 Regional Awards


