Cady Huffman & Mary Ann McSweeney to Perform At Sacred Heart University Community Theatre

Stripped down to their bare roots, you've never heard these songs quite like this before!
POPULAR
Coming to Sacred Heart University Community Theatre on Friday, October 13, 2023 @ 8pm - Tony Award winner Cady Huffman and renowned bass player, Mary Ann McSweeney perform an eclectic and acoustic collection of popular music by such diverse artists as Jimi Hendrix, Peggy Lee, JayZ and Julie Andrews.
Stripped down to their bare roots, you've never heard these songs quite like this before!
Tickets and Info: Click Here
Part of Fairfield's Newtown MediSpa Broadway on Post Series
With support from The Schloss Family Foundation
Videos
|BEAUTIFUL, The Carole King Musical
Kweskin Theatre (9/22-10/14)
|Something Rotten! A Very New Musical
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (10/13-10/22) VIDEOS
|A Hundred Words for Snow
Connecticut Repertory Theatre (10/05-10/15)
|It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)
|The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Palace Theater (4/26-4/28)
|A CHRISTMAS STORY, the play
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (12/01-12/17)
|School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play
Westport Country Playhouse (10/24-11/11)
|Private Jones
The Terris Theatre (10/13-11/05)
|Million Dollar Quartet
ACT of CT (2/22-3/17)
|Carrie: The Musical
Delmonte Bernstein Studio Theater (11/30-12/03)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You