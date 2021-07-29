Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood to Bring Two Interactive Improv Shows to The Ridgefield Playhouse

Attention "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" fans - Improv comics Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are bringing their two-man show, "Scared Scriptless" to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, August 28 with two performances at 4pm and 7:30pm outside at the Playhouse tent.

This interactive, improvised performance, sponsored by M&T Bank and part of the Barts Tree Service Comedy Series and Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series, will feature material based on audience suggestions and participation, for a truly one-of-a-kind experience!

You might even be part of the show! Hilarious and bubbling with irreverent humor, the duo showcases their whip-smart sense of improv and off-the-cuff comedic brilliance in one unforgettable night that will leave you laughing! Make it a great night out with dinner and a show - visit Bareburger (38 Danbury Road, Ridgefield) for dinner the night of the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine or draft beer with your entree when you show your ticket. Media sponsor for the event is i95fm.

Colin Mochrie is an alumnus of Toronto's famous Second City comedy troupe and is widely considered to be one of the leading improvisers in the world. After nine years as a regular on the British improvisation series "Whose Line Is It Anyway?," he became a regular on the American version hosted by Drew Carey, which ran for six years on ABC and three years on ABC Family. In 2011, the entire cast was reunited in Vegas for "Drew Carey's Improv-A-Ganza." Mochrie appears regularly in film and television and was notably a cast member of CBC's classic news spoof "This Hour Has 22 Minutes" for two seasons. With his wife, Debra McGrath, he produced, wrote and starred in the CBC show "Getting Along Famously."

Brad Sherwood is best known for his thirteen seasons, as a series regular on the Emmy nominated 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?'. His other credits include The Drew Carey Show, Talk Soup, The Newz, Improv-a-ganza, The Green Screen Show, This Vs. That, The Dating Game, LA Law, and The Tonight Show. Don't miss the chance to see these two perform live!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($65) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.