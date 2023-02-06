Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CLASSIC SEGER Brings Bob Seger's Greatest Hits Live In the Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium

A show that delivers the spirit of a Bob Seger concert, and makes audiences feel they have gone back in time to the 1970's and 80's, during this powerful rock'n'roll show

Feb. 06, 2023  
CLASSIC SEGER Brings Bob Seger's Greatest Hits Live In the Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium

The Warner Theatre will welcome CLASSIC SEGER to the Oneglia Auditorium, Friday, June 23 at 8 pm! Tickets are on sale to Warner supporters on Tuesday, February 7 and to the public on Friday, February 10 at 10 am. Visit warnertheatre.org for more information.

"Classic Seger"- Bob Seger's Greatest Hits Live is the top North American touring act, that has been thrilling audiences throughout the U.S.A. and Canada, with their critically acclaimed production. A 9-piece band with incredible stage chemistry and energy, that captivates audiences with their impressive mix of Seger's classic hits and deep cut gems.

A show that delivers the spirit of a Bob Seger concert, and makes audiences feel they have gone back in time to the 1970's and 80's, during this powerful rock'n'roll show.

Experience the raw power of "Classic Seger" as they perform classic hits like Night Moves, Turn The Page, Katmandu, Mainstreet, Hollywood Nights, Against The Wind, Like A Rock, Old Time Rock'n' Roll and many more favorite songs. You will be singing, dancing and screaming for more. "Classic Seger" is a concert that rock'n'roll music fans will never forget! For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.

The Warner Theatre is supported by the Department of Economic and Community Development, Connecticut Office of the Arts. Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.




Review: ESPEJOS/CLEAN at Hartford Stage Photo
Review: ESPEJOS/CLEAN at Hartford Stage
Hartford Stage is presenting a remarkable and courageous New England premiere: Christine Quintana's bilingual play, Espejos/Clean. The play gives us two very different women: Adriana, from Chetumal, Mexico, who speaks Spanish and a bit of English, and Sarah, from Vancouver, who speaks only English.
Review: I HATE HAMLET at Music Theatre Of Connecticut Photo
Review: I HATE HAMLET at Music Theatre Of Connecticut
Hurry up and book your tickets!
Westport Country Playhouse Presents Script In Hand Playreading Of Stinging Comedy AS BEES Photo
Westport Country Playhouse Presents Script In Hand Playreading Of Stinging Comedy AS BEES IN HONEY DROWN
Westport Country Playhouse will present a Script in Hand playreading of the stinging comedy, “As Bees in Honey Drown,” on Monday, February 13, at 7 p.m., written by Douglas Carter Beane and directed by Mark Shanahan.
Warner Theatre To Screen LOVE & BASKETBALL And HIDDEN FIGURES This Month Photo
Warner Theatre To Screen LOVE & BASKETBALL And HIDDEN FIGURES This Month
The Warner Theatre's Winter Film series continues with Love & Basketball, February 16 at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium! The following Thursday, the Warner will present Hidden Figures on February 23, 7 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.  

More Hot Stories For You


Westport Country Playhouse Presents Script In Hand Playreading Of Stinging Comedy AS BEES IN HONEY DROWNWestport Country Playhouse Presents Script In Hand Playreading Of Stinging Comedy AS BEES IN HONEY DROWN
February 3, 2023

Westport Country Playhouse will present a Script in Hand playreading of the stinging comedy, “As Bees in Honey Drown,” on Monday, February 13, at 7 p.m., written by Douglas Carter Beane and directed by Mark Shanahan.
Warner Theatre To Screen LOVE & BASKETBALL And HIDDEN FIGURES This MonthWarner Theatre To Screen LOVE & BASKETBALL And HIDDEN FIGURES This Month
February 3, 2023

The Warner Theatre's Winter Film series continues with Love & Basketball, February 16 at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium! The following Thursday, the Warner will present Hidden Figures on February 23, 7 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.  
Playhouse On Park To Hold Special Talk Back With Madeline Scotti From Canceled High School Production Of Paula Vogel's INDECENTPlayhouse On Park To Hold Special Talk Back With Madeline Scotti From Canceled High School Production Of Paula Vogel's INDECENT
February 3, 2023

INDECENT by Paula Vogel is running at Playhouse on Park through February 26, 2023. Madeline Scotti was set to play the Ingenue in her high school (Douglas Anderson School of the Arts)'s production of INDECENT when the show was banned by her school board.
The Ridgefield Playhouse's Classical Series Continues With Broadcasts From The Met Opera in AprilThe Ridgefield Playhouse's Classical Series Continues With Broadcasts From The Met Opera in April
February 3, 2023

The Ridgefield Playhouse’s Classical Series continues in April with a trio of broadcasts from The Met Opera.
HAPPY 100TH BIRTHDAY JUDY!, A Musical Celebration Starring Debbie Wileman Comes to The Ridgefield PlayhouseHAPPY 100TH BIRTHDAY JUDY!, A Musical Celebration Starring Debbie Wileman Comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse
February 3, 2023

“Happy 100th Birthday Judy!” It’s the worldwide celebration of the 100th Birthday of the legendary Judy Garland, starring internet sensation, Debbie Wileman, whose uncanny vocal likeness to Judy has wowed audiences worldwide. Wileman has gained more than 1 million online views for her spot-on recreation of Judy Garland and she is now, direct from London, onstage to dazzle Judy’s fans as well as her new followers.
share