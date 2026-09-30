CARRIE: THE MUSICAL to Open at Connecticut Theatre Company

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Connecticut Theatre Company will present Carrie: The Musical, running from October 9th through October 18th at The Repertory Theatre (23 Norden Street, New Britain, CT). Carrie: The Musical is a musical adaptation of Stephen King's 1974 debut novel.

Carrie: The Musical tells the story of Carrie White, a timid teenage outcast who is relentlessly bullied at school by the popular crowd and dominated at home by her deeply religious, controlling mother. When Carrie discovers she possesses telekinetic powers, a cruel prom night prank pushes her past her limits, unleashing devastating consequences on her small New England town.

The production features a pop-rock score by Michael Gore (Fame) and lyrics by Dean Pitchford, with a book by Lawrence D. Cohen (screenwriter of the classic 1976 film).

'Carrie the Musical looks at this classic Stephen King horror thriller through the retrospective view of Susan Snell, a classmate who survives the destruction and who is living through the horror of the memory of the events repeatedly in her mind. At the end of the production, the audience will leave this show not fearful, but emotional after experiencing the devastating breaking point of isolation and bullying, as well as the post traumatic stress of Sue,' says Ben Silberman, director.

The cast includes: Kennedy Morris (Torrington), Susan Smith, Erin Campbell, Aiden Kowalik, Seth VanNatter, and Mars Zschack (Middletown), Max Dittmar and Zenn Langley (West Hartford), Lucy Eddinger (Durham), Grace Gerard (North Haven), Caroline Lynch (Hartford), Kaitlyn Nusz (Glastonbury), Lio Owen (Ashford), and Lilah Pape (Morris).

This production is suitable for mature audiences and includes scenes with strobe effects and simulated violence. Performances will be held on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the Connecticut Theatre Company's website at connecticuttheatrecompany.org.

Performance Schedule

Friday, October 9, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 2:00 PM

Friday, October 16, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 2:00 PM

Event Details

Connecticut Theatre Company, 23 Norden Street, New Britain, CT 06051

Ticket prices start at $26. Students, Seniors, and group discounts available.

Tickets available at the Connecticut Theatre Company box office, 1 hour before every performance, or at connecticuttheatrecompany.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 09 Hrs 36 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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