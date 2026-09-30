CARRIE: THE MUSICAL to Open at Connecticut Theatre Company
Director Ben Silberman presents the musical through the perspective of survivor Susan Snell, examining themes of bullying and isolation.
Connecticut Theatre Company will present Carrie: The Musical, running from October 9th through October 18th at The Repertory Theatre (23 Norden Street, New Britain, CT). Carrie: The Musical is a musical adaptation of Stephen King's 1974 debut novel.
Carrie: The Musical tells the story of Carrie White, a timid teenage outcast who is relentlessly bullied at school by the popular crowd and dominated at home by her deeply religious, controlling mother. When Carrie discovers she possesses telekinetic powers, a cruel prom night prank pushes her past her limits, unleashing devastating consequences on her small New England town.
The production features a pop-rock score by Michael Gore (Fame) and lyrics by Dean Pitchford, with a book by Lawrence D. Cohen (screenwriter of the classic 1976 film).
'Carrie the Musical looks at this classic Stephen King horror thriller through the retrospective view of Susan Snell, a classmate who survives the destruction and who is living through the horror of the memory of the events repeatedly in her mind. At the end of the production, the audience will leave this show not fearful, but emotional after experiencing the devastating breaking point of isolation and bullying, as well as the post traumatic stress of Sue,' says Ben Silberman, director.
The cast includes: Kennedy Morris (Torrington), Susan Smith, Erin Campbell, Aiden Kowalik, Seth VanNatter, and Mars Zschack (Middletown), Max Dittmar and Zenn Langley (West Hartford), Lucy Eddinger (Durham), Grace Gerard (North Haven), Caroline Lynch (Hartford), Kaitlyn Nusz (Glastonbury), Lio Owen (Ashford), and Lilah Pape (Morris).
This production is suitable for mature audiences and includes scenes with strobe effects and simulated violence. Performances will be held on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the Connecticut Theatre Company's website at connecticuttheatrecompany.org.
Performance Schedule
Friday, October 9, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 2:00 PM
Friday, October 16, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 2:00 PM
Event Details
Connecticut Theatre Company, 23 Norden Street, New Britain, CT 06051
Ticket prices start at $26. Students, Seniors, and group discounts available.
Tickets available at the Connecticut Theatre Company box office, 1 hour before every performance, or at connecticuttheatrecompany.org.
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