CARDBOARD EXPLOSION! Comes to The Ballard Institute This Month

The event is on July 22, 2023 at 11 a.m.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For Goodspeed's SUMMER STOCK Starring Corbin Bleu, Will Roland, Photo 1 Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For Goodspeed's SUMMER STOCK Starring Corbin Bleu, Will Roland, Veanne Cox, And More
Westport Country Playhouse Is Seeking $2M Donation to Save Historic Theater Photo 2 Westport Country Playhouse Is Seeking $2M Donation to Save Historic Theater
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Reveals Casts and Creative Teams for the 2023 National Playw Photo 3 Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Reveals Casts and Creative Teams for the 2023 National Playwrights Conference
Danbury's Musicals At Richter Kicks Off 39th Season Under The Stars With THE ADDAMS FAMILY Photo 4 Danbury's Musicals At Richter Kicks Off 39th Season Under The Stars With THE ADDAMS FAMILY

CARDBOARD EXPLOSION! Comes to The Ballard Institute This Month

CARDBOARD EXPLOSION! Comes to The Ballard Institute This Month

As part of its 2023 Spring Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present Cardboard Explosion! by Brad Shur of Paper Heart Puppets on July 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. in Betsy Paterson Square in Downtown Storrs. In the event of inclement weather, the show will be rescheduled for Sunday, July 23 at 11 a.m. ET. This performance is co-sponsored by the Mansfield Downtown Partnership.

Cardboard Explosion! brings four original stories to life using nothing but cardboard and the power of your imagination. With help from the audience, puppeteer Brad Shur transforms simple cardboard shapes into elaborate puppet characters, then brings them to life right before your eyes.

Founded in 2017 by Brad Shur, Paper Heart Puppets is dedicated to sharing and expanding the art of puppetry. Headquartered in Poughkeepsie, New York, the company offers touring shows, workshops, and custom puppet building. Puppeteer, puppet builder, and arts educator Brad Shur began performing as a student at Rhode Island School of Design. In 2009, he became the Resident Artist at Puppet Showplace Theater in Brookline, Mass. where he was lead teaching artist and touring puppeteer for eight years. During that time, Brad developed six original shows and revived several classic shows created by Paul Vincent Davis.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING Featuring Kathleen Chalfant & More Set for Long Wharf The Photo
THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING Featuring Kathleen Chalfant & More Set for Long Wharf Theatre 2023/24 Season

Long Wharf Theatre is launching its 2023/2024 season, Theatre of Possibility. See full programing and learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Westport Country Playhouse to Host SUMMER THRILLERS: A MYSTERY AUTHOR DISCUSSION in July Photo
Westport Country Playhouse to Host SUMMER THRILLERS: A MYSTERY AUTHOR DISCUSSION in July

Westport Country Playhouse will host “Summer Thrillers: A Mystery Author Discussion,” featuring three authors of different mystery novel genres, on Sunday, July 9, at 2 p.m., in the Lucille Lortel White Barn, adjacent to the theater.

3
Warner Theatre Executive Director Rufus de Rham to Step Down in July Photo
Warner Theatre Executive Director Rufus de Rham to Step Down in July

After more than three productive years at the helm of Torrington’s Warner Theatre, Rufus de Rham has stated his intention to step down as Executive Director effective July 28, 2023.

4
The Ballard Institute Presents OMA By Sandglass Theater, July 15 Photo
The Ballard Institute Presents OMA By Sandglass Theater, July 15

As part of its 2023 Spring Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut is pleased to present Oma by Vermont-based Sandglass Theater on July 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. in Betsy Paterson Square in Downtown Storrs.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE TEMPEST
Curtain Call (7/13-7/23)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten
The Kate (7/13-7/16)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty and the Beast
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (7/15-7/30)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PENDERECKI STRING QUARTET & ANYA ALEXEYEV, PIANO
Music Mountain (7/16-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play
Westport Country Playhouse (10/24-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SUE MATSUKI - THE JAZZ GALS WHO MAKE ME SING
Music Theatre of CT (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Borromeo String Quartet & Henry Kramer, Piano
Music Mountain (9/03-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BILL CHARLAP TRIO
Music Mountain (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Haunted
East Haddam Stage Company (7/01-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dali Quartet & Vanessa Perez, Piano
Music Mountain (9/10-9/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You