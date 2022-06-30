Brief Cameo Productions To Return To The Stage With SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE: IN CONCERT This January

Brief Cameo Productions has announced its second production: Sunday in the Park with George: In Concert, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer Prize-winning exploration of the legacies we leave through children and art. Sunday in the Park with George is scheduled to perform January 7, 2023 at 7pm, and January 8 at 2pm. Tickets are $25, and can be purchased via the company's website - www.briefcameoproductions.com. Patrons can also find information about sponsoring the production via the website.

For Brief Cameo Producers Jim Clark and Alan Piotrowicz, the decision to produce Sunday in the Park with George was an easy one. "The day after our inaugural production, Ragtime: In Concert, we were sitting at a diner discussing other 'dream projects' we'd like to tackle in our concert staging format. Sunday in the Park was a piece I actually performed in high school, and that holds a special place in Alan's heart as well," said Clark, Brief Cameo Productions' Co-Founder and Producer. "And after a 3-year hiatus from full productions, it will feel so good to come back with a large cast and orchestra, performing one of the late Stephen Sondheim's most beautiful scores. We had chosen Sunday as our next production long before his passing last November, but now performing his work will be an even deeper labor of love."

Sunday in the Park with George will showcase Bryan Songy as George, and Andee Buccheri as Dot/Marie. "This project has been nearly three years in the making," said Piotrowicz, "and I am so thankful for this amazing group of artists sticking it out with us, especially our incredible leads, Bryan and Andee, who charmed audiences in 2020's Ragtime. We're so excited to have them back." The cast will also feature many familiar faces to fans of Brief Cameo Productions: Cast members Nigel Smith (Jules/Bob Greenberg), Lisa Williamson (Nurse/Elaine), Sarah Evans Kronenberg (Celeste #1/Waitress), Amy Buckley (Celeste #2/Photographer), Nathan Russo (Soldier/Alex), Mike Walsh (Franz/Dennis), Marisa Miranda (Frieda/Betty), Eric Larivee (Mr./Lee Randolph), and Cory Candelet (Louis/Billy Webster). Joining the company for the first time are Anne Maguire (Yvonne/Naomi Eisen), Kaiya Colquhoun (Louise), and Stacie Beard (Mrs./Harriet Pawling). Making a special appearance will be Ivoryton Playhouse Artistic Director Jacqueline Hubbard as art critic Blair Daniels. The Sunday in the Park production team features Director/Projections Co-Designer Alan Piotrowicz (BCP Associate Producer), Musical Director Jill Brunelle (BCP Resident Musical Director), Projections Co-Designer Jason "Tiki" Tacket, and Stage Manager Holly Price. Additional casting and production staff will be announced soon.

Performances of Sunday in the Park with George will take place at The Ivoryton Playhouse, 103 Main Street, Ivoryton, CT. Sunday in the Park with George is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Founded in 2019 by Jim Clark and Mike Walsh, Brief Cameo Productions produces high-quality concert stagings of classic and under-represented works of Musical Theater, showcases superior local and regional talent, and offers artistic and cultural enrichment through live performance. Brief Cameo Productions, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2183586®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.briefcameoproductions.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/