Brief Cameo Productions Cancels THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Brief Cameo Productions has announced the cancellation of its planned production of The Last Five Years, scheduled for January 8 and 9, 2022.

The decision to cancel The Last Five Years comes as Connecticut's COVID positivity rate climbs over 10%. "With the state's numbers where they are, we couldn't in good conscience consider producing, nor would our venue be allowed to host us," said Jim Clark, Brief Cameo Productions' Founder and Producer.

Ticket holders will be contacted in the coming days, with the ability to either receive a refund or convert their purchase into a donation to the organization.

The Last Five Years was to have featured many familiar faces to fans of Brief Cameo Productions: Cast members Ryan Bloomquist (Songs From The Elephant's Trunk) and Lisa Williamson (Ragtime: In Concert and Songs From the Elephant's Trunk), Director/Projections Designer Alan Piotrowicz (Ragtime: In Concert, BCP Associate Producer), Musical Director Jill Brunelle (Ragtime: In Concert, Songs From The Elephant's Trunk, ElementNext, BCP Resident Musical Director), and Costume Designer Lloyd Hall (Ragtime: In Concert). Joining the company for the first time were Lighting Designer Craig Gehr and Stage Manager Holly Price. The Last Five Years orchestra consisted of Jill Brunelle (piano), Victoria Wepler (violin), Nancy Matlack Elligers (cello), Hillary Ekwall (cello), Morgan Brown (guitar), and Dave Daddario (bass).

For more information visit: https://www.briefcameoproductions.com/