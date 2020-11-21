Brandon 'Taz' Niederauer Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse

The Ridgefield Playhouse will be "shredding" in the holidays with 17 year old guitar sensation Brandon "Taz" Niederauer, when he returns to the stage for a socially distanced, limited capacity performance on Friday, December 11 as part of the Pepsi Rock Series Powered by Xfinity and Bandsintown Emerging Artist Series.

Since making his national television debut on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" at just ten years old, Niederauer, nicknamed "Taz" for his ferocious guitar playing, has performed in some of the most legendary venues in America with many of the most prominent musicians of our time. The young guitarist, singer, and songwriter has already earned himself a national audience and a signature D'Angelico Guitar.

Taz has shared the stage with multiple members of the Allman Brothers Band, as well as a variety of other notable musicians, including Slash, Lady Gaga, Buddy Guy, Stevie Nicks, Jon Batiste, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Gales, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, and countless others. In October 2020, he was featured in a new Bootsy Collins track, "Jam On," alongside Snoop Dogg. The show, which is supported by The Calzone Case Company, is your chance to catch this rising star!

Brandon Niederauer is living proof that dreams really do come true. At age 12 he got his big break playing Zack Mooneyham in the Tony Award-nominated Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway production, School of Rock the Musical. Since then he has appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Good Morning America," and "The View." In 2018, Brandon reunited with Andrew Lloyd Webber, performing in 2018 with Sarah Brightman at The Phantom of the Opera's 30th Anniversary celebration, and alongside Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, and John Legend in NBC's live broadcast production of "Jesus Christ Superstar." Brandon has been featured in Spike Lee's Netflix series, "She's Gotta Have It," and performs concerts for audiences across the country and around the world.

For tickets ($35) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.

