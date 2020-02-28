Bolshoi Ballet's ROMEO JULIET Comes To The Big Screen At The Ridgefield Playhouse

Despite each of their families being merciless enemies, Romeo and Juliet are deeply in love. The rivalry between the two families will cost Mercutio's life, causing Romeo a desire of vengeance for the loss of his friend. The star-crossed lovers' tragic fate inspired Prokofiev's remarkable cinematic score, from the delicate theme of Juliet to the ominous Dance of the Knights. The Bolshoi Ballet's production of Romeo and Juliet stars Ekaterina Krysanova and Vladislav Lantratov who wholly embody the two eternal lovers in Alexei Ratmansky's stunning evocation of love at first sight. See Romeo and Juliet on the big screen at The Ridgefield Playhouse Sunday, March 29 at 5:30pm, part of the Classical Series underwritten by Jeanne Cook, Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina & Walter Slavin with support from Whistle Stop Bakery.

Of this newly choreographed version by Alexei Ratmansky perfect for the small stage at the Bolshoi, the New York Times states, "This new version of Romeo and Juliet originally created for the National Ballet of Canada in 2011, will be both familiar and unfamiliar to those acquainted with Prokofiev's cinematic 1935 score and the multiple ballets it has inspired. In each case, story details vary, as does the tone and the style of dancing. Mr. Ratmansky's is poetic and human-scaled, focusing more on the young lovers' attraction than on the oppressive circumstances of 14th-century Verona. Personal suffering is emphasized over hatred and revenge."

The Bolshoi Ballet ("Great Ballet" in Russian) is the leading ballet company of Russia, famous for elaborately staged productions of the classics and children's ballets that preserve the traditions of 19th-century classical dance. The Ridgefield Playhouse offers free tickets to The Bolshoi Ballet in HD series to students 18 and younger as a way for parents to introduce their children to the arts. Free tickets are also available to students 18 and younger for LIVE and Encore HD screenings of The Metropolitan Opera and National Theatre of London.

For tickets ($25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 | FREE for students 18 and under with ID), call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





