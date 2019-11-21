Bethel Woods 10th Annual Holiday Market Returns This December

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival, today announced that the 10th Annual Holiday Market will return to the nonprofit cultural arts organization on Saturday and Sunday, December 7-8. The free event will take place from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM daily.



An expansion from last year's event, which had been the largest to date, this year's Holiday Market will feature over 85 vendors throughout the Market Sheds, Event Gallery and grounds, highlighting the talent from regional vendors and beyond, while offering a selection of food trucks and outdoor vendors.



Admission to The Museum at Bethel Woods will be 50% off, and will be open 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM daily, with last entry at 2:00 PM. The Museum immerses visitors in the story of the societal evolution of the 1960s, exploring the resurgent human spirit that defined the politics, music, art, and societal issues of that remarkable and challenging decade. Presented by Orange Bank & Trust, the 2019 Special Exhibit We Are Golden features a large collection of authentic Woodstock artifacts such as instruments, clothing, equipment, art and photography to explore what the youth of 1969 wanted for the world during this time and how it mirrors the desires of contemporary youth.



In addition to one convenient location for all holiday shopping needs, families are encouraged to create together in the Holiday Craft Studio, to create handmade gift tags, gift wrap and more. The studio will be located in the Classrooms on the lower level of The Museum building from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM. Sullivan County Dramatic Workshop will be onsite on Saturday to spread holiday cheer with live caroling throughout the day.



From 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Bethel Woods will offer families the opportunity to have their photo taken with Santa in The Main Exhibit in front of the iconic psychedelic bus. There is no charge for photos, although donations to support Bethel Woods' creative learning and preservation projects are graciously accepted.



New this year, on the first day of Holiday Market, a ceremonious Lighting of the Dove will take place at 4:30 PM across from the Museum entrance. The Sullivan Catskills Dove Trail© commemorates the 50th anniversary of the greatest festival of all time and celebrates its impact on the Sullivan Catskills.



Please see below for a list of 2019 Holiday Market Vendors.

^ Indicates Saturday only; * indicates Sunday only



Farm & Agriculture:



Ideuma Creek Alpacas^; Iris Alpaca*; Pure Mountain Honey; Rosehaven Alpacas



Craft & Artisan Goods:

And Here's Your Sign; BarnLab*; Be Still All Natural Soap; Body at Rest; Bracelets under the Gunks; Buttons Past to Present; Cliffhound; Cokelette Custom Crafts; Country Turned Wood; Creekside Art Company; David Klass*; Elm Garden Design; Helpless Moon Fused Glass; Hera Bloom; Hesters Studio^; Hetmans; Hollyberries Gypsy Boutique; Kelly & Jones; Lori Rae; Marchesin Florals; Mariella's Soap^; Mimis Hooks; Mind, Body, Bath; Muthig Farm; Pompeii Studios; Pottery by Angela; Recycled Treasures by Pat K; RoseAnnas Glass Art; Shona Congo; Standing Impressions (Neversink); Stonecold Designz; Storybrook Hollow; The Montgomery Book Exchange; Three Wags; Tsubo Aromatherapy; Violet & Blue; West Wind Jewelry; Wired Gems/Break it up





Specialty Food:

The Ardent Homesteader; Atina Foods^; Aunt Nenee's; Beezix Candy Company; B's Cheese; Champagne Tea; Chestnut Creek Baked Goods; Dutch Desserts; Fruition Chocolate; Go Goats Milk; Grandpa Pete's; Hop Barons*; JD Gourmet; Jerky Rob; Mangalista; Maple Craft Foods; Mayas Jams; Nemeth Orchards; Perry's Pickles^; Petie's Biscuits; Saratoga Crackers^; Satori Unlimited; Senza Glutime; Soraia's Kitchen; Town Coffee Corner; Tree Juice Maple Syrup; Whipped Cupcakes; Whole in the Wall Pesto





Food Trucks & Concessions:



Happy Pappi; Local Lady Eatery; Sourdough Pizza Company; What's Poppin'



Alcohol:

Black Button Distilling; Ferreira Carpenter Winery; KAS Spirits; Liquid Altitude; Olde Yorke Farm; Pazdar Winery; Pennings Farm Cidery; Port Morris Distillery; Prohibition Distillery; Raymor Cellars; Springbrook Hollow Distillery; Three Brothers Wineries; Tousey Winery; WM Soule Winery



Please note that vendors are subject to change at any time, without notice.



For more information on Bethel Woods, please visit BethelWoodsCenter.org









