Ballet Hispanico Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse

One of America's cultural treasures, Ballet Hispánico has spent the last 50 years as the leading voice intersecting artistic excellence and advocacy. Founded by dance visionary and National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez in 1970, it is now the largest Latinx cultural organization in the United States.

The company brings communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through innovative dance productions, transformative dance training, and enduring community engagement experiences. T

Ballet Hispánico will take the stage at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 4pm as part of the Xfinity Family Series and HamletHub World Music Series, Sponsored by Ethan Allen. This show will be performed by the students of Ballet Hispánico's Professional Studies Program. Hailed for its technical precision and artistic virtuosity on the stage, Ballet Hispánico reflects the ever-changing face of our nation with unique programs of contemporary works that explore the diversity and vibrancy of Latin cultures. Do not miss the opportunity to see their dancers on the stage of the Playhouse! Make it a great night out with dinner and a show by visiting Eddie's Pizza & Pasta (24 Prospect Street, Ridgefield) the night of the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when tickets are presented!

Ballet Hispánico is the largest Latinx/Latine/Hispanic cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico's three main programs, the Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships bring communities together to celebrate the multifaceted Hispanic diasporas. Dance visionary and National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez founded Ballet Hispánico in 1970, at the height of the post-war civil rights movements. Eduardo Vilaro joined as a Company dancer in 1985 and became the organization's second Artistic Director in 2009 and CEO in 2015. "The extraordinary act of a Latina immigrant embarking on a journey of access to the arts for a community ... is a heroic example of artistic advocacy. When thinking of the years, the families, the students, the artists, and the administrators whose lives Ballet Hispánico changed, one cannot help but wonder in amazement at the power of such vision. It was this idea of service for a marginalized and silenced community that made Tina Ramirez's founding of Ballet Hispánico unparalleled."

From its inception, Ballet Hispánico focused on providing a haven for Black and Brown families seeking place and artistic sanctuary. By creating the space for Hispanic dance and dancers to flourish, Ballet Hispánico uplifted marginalized artists and youth, which combined with the training, cultural pride, and the power of representation, fueled the organization's roots and trajectory. Vilaro is building on Ramirez's impact: By expanding, and deepening the legacy of visibilizing Latine cultures, and exposing the intersectionality and depth of diversity found in the Hispanic cultures, Vilaro's vision has elevated a community from the margins to its place ingrained at the center of the American cultural landscape.