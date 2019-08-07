BWW TV Exclusive: Konversations with Keeme: A Chat with Richard Olson

Fourteen year old Ajibola Tajudeen, better known as Keeme, is the host of New Paradigm Theatre's web series now in it's third season here on BroadwayWorld. "Konversations with Keeme" is show where Keeme interviews seasoned television and film professionals like Tamara Tunie of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Renee Lawless of Tyler Perry's The Have and the Have Nots, as well as Broadway veterans such as Emmy and Grammy winner, Paul Bogaev, and Broadway pros Christine Dwyer, Kelly Grant, Juwan Crawley and more.

The series follows Keeme's interviews as he receives advice on "the business", performing, and leadership from the pros in the performing arts industry. These interviews are directed and edited by Tiara Starks, a sophomore at the University of New Haven, and are released weekly on BroadwayWorld.

New Paradigm Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit theatre fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions. This series is one of the ways that NPT features their outstanding Youth Board of directors (all the production and on-camera work is facilitated by our Youth with some guidance from our Pros). Artistic Director and Broadway veteran, Kristin Huffman says, "New Paradigm is a theatre with a social conscience. We produce events and shows that not only entertain with Broadway pros, but that also connect directly to our community and teach youth leadership.

The fourth seasons leads right up to NPT's summer production of Bye Bye Birdie with performances on August 16th and 17th in Fairfield CT. For tickets please visit: http://www.nptheatre.org/nptevents/bbbtickets/

Today's chat is with Richard Olson, commander of the Frank C. Godfrey American Legion Post 12 in Norwalk. Each summer The New Paradigm Theatre Company partners with another non-profit organization that reflects the theme of the summer production to raise money and awareness for issues and organizations surrounding the community. For Bye Bye Birdie, NPT is proud to partner with The American Legion of Norwalk. The American Legion is celebrating 100 years since its inception. As a patriotic Veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness, and with the resonating themes of military service and Americanism, it is truly fitting to be partnered with New Paradigm Theatre Company for their production of Bye Bye Birdie. The play is inspired by the phenomenon of singer Elvis Presley, one of America's most significant icons in rock and roll history, as he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1957. The American Legion family includes the American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion; organizations comprised of descendants of Legion eligible Veterans, whose sole mission is to foster and strengthen local communities and Veteran relationships through the Legion's four pillars: Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation, Children and Youth, Americanism, and National Security. As partnerships between the non-profit and for-profit world continue to form in order to tackle social challenges from all sides, this type of collective impact production has become increasingly relevant and a vital component of a community. NPT is also featuring a group of the Veterans onstage during one of the Bye Bye Birdie scenes.





Related Articles