BWW Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Fairfield Center Stage

On Thursday, June 24, I thoroughly enjoyed Rogers and Hammerstein's THE SOUND OF MUSIC, performed by Fairfield Center Stage, under the open summer skies on a beautiful Fairfield evening, at Fairfield Museum Commons. I always look forward to Fairfield Center Stage productions, because they take innovative and creative risks that always manage to pay off for them! They consistently provide a unique set that is perfectly suited to whatever show they are performing, giving the audience a true experience that goes beyond merely showing us the setting; it draws us right into it, as if we are there! In this case, the hills are truly alive, because we, as the audience, sit on the outdoor land upon which Maria sings "The Sound of Music," while making her entrance, through the audience. Betzabeth Castro is phenomenal in the role of Maria, right from the start, showing true enjoyment in her singing, truly selling every note, and every line, with a powerful singing voice and stage presence.

The cast is accompanied by a wonderful ten piece orchestra, backstage, led by Clay Zambo, the Music Director. With the excellent direction of Christy McIntosh-Newsom and stunning choreography of Lindsay Johnson, this stellar cast helps this show soar to heights that it could never have achieved had it been confined to an indoor theater. From Maria's entrance to the sound effect of thunder, it is all more powerful and believable, when experienced outdoors.

For those not familiar with the storyline, it is set in 1938 Austria. Maria has not yet taken her vows as a nun, and as a result of her restlessness is asked to take a temporary leave and work for widowed Captain Von Trapp, caring for his seven children, ages sixteen and under. Maria brings music and singing into the lives of the children, children who come to really like her, as she does to them. Maria soon develops romantic feelings towards Captain Von Trapp, feelings that if reciprocated and developed into a marriage would prevent Maria from becoming a nun. This potential love conflict is exacerbated by the fact that Captain Von Trapp is in a courtship with another woman. Meanwhile, as the Nazi regime infiltrates Austria and insists that Austrians join them in acting, thinking, feeling, and speaking like a Nazi, while waving the Nazi flag, the Nazis set their sights on demanding that Captain Von Trapp joins their navy. Captain Von Trapp, being a loyal Austrian who respects Austria as Austria, not as being under Nazi infiltration, wants no part of the Nazi agenda, but is he free to be himself and act upon his own beliefs and convictions without jeopardizing his life and the lives of his children?

Mark Silence excels as Captain Von Trapp, whether singing or delivering lines, the song "Edelweiss" being a highlight.

Lee Price commands the stage, radiating positive energy in his highly flamboyant character of Max, an over-the-top performance that totally works for this character, enhancing the quality of the show.

Jane Barnes provides a moving performance as Mother Abbess, punctuated by the song "Climb Every Mountain." Mary Sansolo, Ashley McLeod, and Leslie Uhl are also highly entertaining as Sister Berthe, Sister Margeretta, and Sister Sophia, respectively.

All seven performers of the Von Trapp children shine brightly in this show, both as individuals, and as a collective group of seven. With their synchronized dancing and tight stage chemistry with each other, I had to constantly remind myself that most of them were not really each other's real life siblings. It was very impressive to see these young cast members totally sell their characters, their characters' relationships with each other, and their characters' relationships with Maria and Captain Von Trapp. These talented youths include Melissa Goldberg as Liesl, Nicholas Ferreira as Friedrich, Nora Watson as Louisa, Nathan Horne as Kurt, Rita Watson as Brigitta, Felicity Horne as Marta, and Emery Holden as Gretl. David Katz also gives a strong performance as Rolf, the pompous love interest of Liesl. These youth performers are scheduled to again appear in the June 26th, 2:00 P.M. performance, while there are other groups and combinations of youth performers who are scheduled to appear in the other remaining productions.

I tremendously enjoyed other familiar musical numbers, too, such as "Do-Re-Mi," "Maria," "So Long, Farewell," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," and traditionally my favorite from this musical, "My Favorite Things." My favorite all-round musical number in this particular performance, however, was "The Lonely Goatherd," which showcases Maria and the Von Trapp children in some excellent singing and choreography that shows the results of a lot of talent, hard work, effort, and determination from all involved.

Beyond the romantic love story between Captain Von Trapp and Maria, I feel that this show sends extremely positive messages that are just as relevant in modern America, as they were in 1938 Austria. In this show, those who put their trust in God and His love are portrayed as the good people, as they should be. Those who boldly take a stand for the righteous truth that they believe in and refuse to be corrupted or manipulated are portrayed as heroes and positive role models, which they are. Conversely, hostile regimes that infiltrate countries' governments and oppressively try to destroy national identities by controlling what the citizens can legally do, say, think, or even feel are portrayed as the villains, as they should be portrayed. Furthermore, those who conform to the demands of those hostile government regimes are viewed as sell-outs, traitors, and cowards, as they are. The boundaries are clear between right and wrong, between good and evil, and between courage and cowardice. The former things are extolled while the latter things are rebuked.

I highly recommend THE SOUND OF MUSIC which is scheduled to run, only this weekend. I strongly encourage everyone to get your tickets as soon as possible. For tickets and times, please go to Tickets. Looking forward to Fairfield Center Stage's scheduled autumn production of Mamma Mia! Until then, "so long, farewell, auf wiedersehen, good-bye."