BWW Review: THE DIVAS at Ridgefield Theater Barn

On Saturday, February 12, I had the pleasure of seeing THE DIVAS at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, in Ridgefield, CT. This story, written by Jack Neary, is a comedic series of seven different one act plays that depict the lives of fictional divas Bethel and Clarice, two middle-aged stage actresses whose dynamics with each other define the term "frenemies," as they are constantly competing for the same roles, in auditions, yet continue to interact with each other. Directed by Michael Ferrara and Paulette Layton, this talented cast features Nancy Sinacori as Bethel and Deborah Connelly as Clarice, both of whom truly bring their characters to life!

The show makes references to numerous other shows such as The Sound of Music, Gypsy, The Glass Menagerie, and Death of a Salesman. The scene changes between each act are efficient, with music playing in the background, usually referencing the previous act.

Of the seven acts, my favorites included the ones entitled Farewell and Adieu, The Grand Scheme, and Casting Amanda.

Farewell and Adieu features both divas at the funeral of another actress named Olivia. Olivia had typically been the person cast in the roles that Bethel and Clarice had auditioned for. Bethel and Clarice have some strong opinions as to scandalous reasons why Olivia was being cast in those roles. With Olivia deceased, Bethel and Clarice realized that they would become each others' primary rival for future roles and that such would threaten their friendship. They both wanted to be cast in the same role of Fraulein Schneider from Cabaret, a role that would have gone to Olivia had she not died. This conflict leads to a highly amusing resolution, yet one that showed that Clarice trusted Bethel, even though I did not, until the scene ended, a prediction I made incorrectly.

The Grand Scheme featured both divas together, waiting to be called in to audition for the same role. They both decide to show each other how they would portray the role, Bethel going first, but with the precondition that Clarice would not imitate Bethel's portrayal of the character, during Clarice's official audition. It is quite amusing seeing the vastly different ways in which they portray the same role. Clarice was particularly amusing when she had to glance back at her script, to recall a one word line. Clarice is called in for her official audition first, which led to another situation in which I felt Bethel could not be trusted.

Casting Amanda refers to the Amanda from The Glass Menagerie, a role that Bethel and Clarice both received callbacks for. They were waiting for their auditions, along with another actress named Glenna, who was there for the role of Amanda's daughter Laura, a.k.a. "Blue Roses." Glenna, who is wonderfully portrayed by Tarah Margaret Vega, listens as Bethel and Clarice bicker with each other as to who would be better for the role of Amanda. Glenna soon gets involved in the conversation. When the director Michael, who along with other male roles in other acts is excellently portrayed by Timothy Huber, arrives at the audition, there is a twist to the scene, although in this case, a prediction I made correctly.

Catherine Cavender also gives a strong performance as Olivia, in the final act.

For mature audiences, I highly recommend THE DIVAS, which is scheduled to continue to run at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, through February 26, 2022.