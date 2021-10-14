BWW Feature: Come To The CABARET in Westport

It would be nice if all theatres were coming back with a roar, but the pandemic is still hurting theatre companies and audiences. But horses have to run, writers have to write, and performers have to perform. To make the best of the current situation, the Westport Community Theatre is presenting a one-night cabaret on Thursday, October 21 at 7:30 and will feature various local talent.

Here's some background. The Westport Community Theatre has rented space for years at Westport's Town Hall on Myrtle Avenue, where they put on fantastic productions of plays such as Dancing at Lughnasa, Our Mother's Brief Affair, Dooley at The Bar, The Tale of The Allergist's Wife, Radium Girls, Picasso at The Lapin Agile, as well as the East/West Playfest and staged readings. Since the building reopened, there have been strict guidelines to keep people safe. With sections still closed off in the building, bringing new productions to the stage just wasn't feasible.

Fortunately, various Westport organizations generously offered "shuttered-venue grants." One of them was the Westport Woman's Club, which offered both financial support and its assembly facilities. The Westport Community Theatre produced a successful cabaret before, and is bringing a new one to the Westport Woman's Club this month.

This year's Autumn Cabaret will feature jazz and comedy. Performers include Melissa (Lissy) Newman, The Phil Bowler Trio, Sam Mink (M.C.), Priscilla Squiers, Kim Lowden, Linda Gilmore (pictured), Frederic Tisch, David Victor, Rob Pawlikowski, and Executive Producer and organizer of the cabaret, Ruth Anne Baumgartner. Frank Smith, a member of the Connecticut House of Representatives, is also a blues guitarist and singer. Featured numbers include "I Thought About You," "Lover Man, Where Can You Be?", "Honeysuckle Rose," "It's Been a Long, Long Time," "I Went to a Marvelous Party" and "Paper Moon." Comedy acts include Phyllis Diller, George Carlin, and an original piece about Borscht Belt comedians.

The Autumn Cabaret is also a fundraiser for the theatre company. Baumgartner credits the Westport Community Theatre's board members, particularly Ann Kinner (publicity), Joan Lasprogato (house manager) and her husband, Bob, Wendy Kleros (treasurer), Tom Rushen (box office), Dave Rylander (tech) for their extra help in putting together the cabaret.

The Westport Woman's Club has a beautiful, spacious area and will have large round tables far enough apart for safe social distancing. It has an air circulating system which purifies the air with ultraviolet light. Although the place can accommodate more people, the Westport Community Theatre is limiting seating to just 50 people. The performance will also be live streamed to accommodate others including long time patrons who are reluctant to drive at night.

How To Get Tickets

Tickets are $25.00. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Proof of vaccination and masks are required for attendance. Bring your own beverages and snacks. The space is wheelchair accessible. For more information, visit www.westportcommunitytheatre.com.