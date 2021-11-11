BWW Feature: A CLASS ACT NY'S CHICAGO at The Riverside Theatre

One of the most exciting things for a theatre lover is to discover a new young talent. Bonus points if that new talent lives in your city or town.

Meet Anna Morton of Stamford, Connecticut. Anna is a sophomore at Stamford High School, which has a great theatre department. She started dancing since the age of two at the Connecticut Dance Center in Stamford and started acting in sixth grade playing "Serena" in Legally Blonde.

This weekend she will appear in A Class Act NY's Main Stage production of Chicago at The Riverside Theatre Off-Broadway. Anna has been taking classes at A Class Act, an award-winning acting studio in New York. Founded by Anna's mother's friend, Jessica R. Grosman in 2005, A Class Act NY offers training for aspiring performers aged four through adults. Instructors include prominent professionals from Broadway, television, and film and include agents, directors, and mangers from both coasts. Anna's sister, Kate, also studied acting at A Class Act NY and dancing at the Connecticut Dance Center. Anna previously appeared in A Class Act NY's cabaret a few years ago and sang a song from Mean Girls.

Anna and her cast members have been rehearsing for Chicago every Sunday for eight weeks and every day during tech week. She plays Hunyak, the Hungarian prisoner in "Cell Block Tango." The character only speaks Hungarian, so no one understands her, and she gets hanged at the end of the show. Well, that's one way to be remembered on stage!

As for a future in performing, Anna says she definitely wants it to be a part of her life. She likes the way shows are put together. Off-stage, she is adventurous and enjoys lacrosse, skiing, and cheerleading.

Chicago is playing Saturday, November 13 at 4:00 (Razzle cast) and 7:00 p.m. (Dazzle cast) and Sunday, November 14 at 4:00 (Dazzle cast) and 7:00 p.m. (Razzle cast). Anna is in the Razzle cast. You can order tickets at https://bit.ly/ACANYChicago #ACANY #ACANYChicago. The Riverside Theatre is located in the historic Riverside Church at 91 Claremont Avenue in Manhattan. You can also follow A Class Act NY on Instagram @aclassactny.