BWW Exclusive: Leading Ladies with Special Guest Maureen Hamill

Today on Leading Ladies is Maureen Hamill-a renowned Cabaret singer, Director and Producer.

She has performed her one woman show throughout the country, including a sold out run at the iconic Tavern on the Green in NYC. She has shared the stage in concert with two of Broadway's leading players James Naughton and Christine Ebersole.

In addition she has sung at Equestrian events all over the country from Madison Square Garden, Tampa Stadium to Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington Florida.Also sang the National anthem for a Mets game in the Old Shea Stadium NYC

Maureen recently was a guest soloist with the Bridgeport symphony Pops concert in September.

Leading Ladies (c) is presented by New Paradigm Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 nonprofit theatre promoting social responsiblity and fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions based in Connecticut. This series is one of the ways that NPT features their outstanding Youth Board of directors . Hosts Sienna Rubin (14) and Helen Hen (13) are members of the youth board and all the production, editing and on-camera work is facilitated by them with some guidance from our professionals. Artistic Director and Broadway veteran, Kristin Huffman says, "New Paradigm is a theatre with a social conscience. We produce events and shows that not only entertain with Broadway pros, but that also connect directly to our community and teach youth leadership. www.nptheatre.org.

