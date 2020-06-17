BWW Exclusive: Konverstations with Keeme and Special Guest Carl Carter

Fifteen year old Ajibola Tajudeen, better known as Keeme, is the host of New Paradigm Theatre's web series here on BroadwayWorld. "Konversations with Keeme" is show where Keeme interviews seasoned television and film professionals like Tamara Tunie of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Renee Lawless of Tyler Perry's The Have and the Have Nots, as well as Broadway veterans such as Emmy and Grammy winner, Paul Bogaev, and Broadway pros Christine Dwyer, Kelly Grant, Juwan Crawley and more.

The series follows Keeme's interviews as he receives advice on "the business", performing, and leadership from the pros in the performing arts industry. These interviews produced by NPT's youth crew with editing by Claire Rice and are released weekly on BroadwayWorld.

New Paradigm Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit theatre promoting social responsibility and fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions. This series is one of the ways that NPT features their outstanding Youth Board of directors (all the production and on-camera work is facilitated by our Youth with some guidance from our Pros). Artistic Director and Broadway veteran, Kristin Huffman says, "New Paradigm is a theatre with a social conscience. We produce events and shows that not only entertain with Broadway pros, but that also connect directly to our community and teach youth leadership.

Our next interview is with Broadway Bass player (Come From Away, Disaster, Holler if Ya Hear Me, and Bring it On), composer, and producer Carl Carter.

Carl has forged a career as diverse as his musical background, performing with an eclectic group of world renowned R&B, jazz and rock artists that includes: Dizzy Gillespie, Spin Doctors, Maxwell, Adam Lambert, Billy Ocean, Maysa, Paula Cole, Joe Williams, Clark Terry, Joe Henderson, Digable Planets, Gil Scott-Heron, Aaron Neville, Tavares, Alyson Williams, Patti Rothberg, Walter Beasley, N'Dea Davenport, Phil Perry, Chuck Loeb and Kim Waters.

He was musical director for the multi-platinum Brian McKnight, and extensive tenures with Will Downing, Mica Paris and Ivan Neville. In the process, Carl has performed on concert stages around the world and appeared on numerous television shows.

In 2004 Carl released his debut CD entitled "This Day." Other composition credits include works for TV that have been featured on "MTV," "MTV2," "MTVBrasil," "VH-1," "Bravo," "A&E," "Comedy Central," "TLC," "Spike TV," "CMT," "National Geographic," "USA," "The Food Network," "The Discovery Channel," "The Travel Network," "One Life to Live," "Passions," "All My Children," and the hit Showtime program "Soul Food."

