BWW Exclusive: Konverstations with Keeme Celebrates Juneteenth

Fifteen year old Ajibola Tajudeen, better known as Keeme, is the host of New Paradigm Theatre's web series here on BroadwayWorld. "Konversations with Keeme" is show where Keeme interviews seasoned television and film professionals like Tamara Tunie of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Renee Lawless of Tyler Perry's The Have and the Have Nots, as well as Broadway veterans such as Emmy and Grammy winner, Paul Bogaev, and Broadway pros Christine Dwyer, Kelly Grant, Juwan Crawley and more.

The series follows Keeme's interviews as he receives advice on "the business", performing, and leadership from the pros in the performing arts industry. These interviews produced by NPT's youth crew with editing by Claire Rice and are released weekly on BroadwayWorld.

New Paradigm Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit theatre promoting social responsibility and fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions. This series is one of the ways that NPT features their outstanding Youth Board of directors (all the production and on-camera work is facilitated by our Youth with some guidance from our Pros). Artistic Director and Broadway veteran, Kristin Huffman says, "New Paradigm is a theatre with a social conscience. We produce events and shows that not only entertain with Broadway pros, but that also connect directly to our community and teach youth leadership.

This Konversations with Keeme showcases the protest and a celebration of black culture on June 19th, 2020 or "Juneteenth" that Keeme and his newly formed Youth Leaders Council organized. The protest was in New Haven CT and marched to City Hall. There were performances led by local artists, speakers, and activists. The march continued to protest down to the New Haven Police Department (NHPD).

The Youth Leaders Council, a newly formed group of young activists from all over Connecticut is a group whose aim is to help speak for those whose voices haven't been heard in the community. The protest was organized by the five members of the youth leaders council. Ruth Green a student at PACE University and graduate of Co-op High School is an aspiring artist and local performer and is the President/Co-Founder of the council. Ajibola "Keeme" Tajudeen, a 15 year old student at Co-op High School in New Haven is a local performer, Vice-President of the New Paradigm Theatre's Youth Board of Directors, President of the Bridgeport Boys Choir, and Vice-President/Co-Founder of the Youth Leaders Council. Other member of the youth leaders council include: Autymn Brown (student at Co-op high school and secretary of the council who is a local performer and leader), Brianna Gilbert (Graduate of Co-op high school), Lauren Wiedenmann (student at Co-op high school, Treasurer of the council and local musical theatre performer).

"As youth leaders we feel the need to help tackle leadership issues in causes such as black lives matter. This is the world we will inherit and we would like it to be a world where equality is not based on skin color. We will continue to make all voices heard in our communities." says Keeme.

