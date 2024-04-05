BOX PICKLEBALL & MUSIC FESTIVAL 2024 to Take Place at Mohegan Sun

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Box Pickleball is presenting a one-of-a-kind pickleball, cornhole, and music festival for all ages to enjoy at The Expo Center at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut on August 20-22, 2024. Box Pickleball & Music Festival 2024 is a 3-day event that will raise awareness for 501(c)(3) charities Abbie's Gift, The U.S. First Responders Association Inc. (USFRA), and Tunnel to Towers Foundation (T2T). The festival will feature a variety of open play, instruction, clinics, and tournaments to bring pickleball and cornhole to players of all ages and skill levels. The festival will feature The First Responders and Collegiate Challenges promoting friendly competition for these groups in a fun and thrilling environment. Friends, family, and alumni of these groups are welcome and encouraged to compete. Tournaments are also open to any player or team not affiliated with these groups. Creative uniforms are a must and teams should be ready to showcase tasteful enthusiasm to spectators and media in attendance. The festival is also hosting a Battle of the Bands with the help of several local music schools to support up-and-coming musical talent in a celebratory environment.

For registration and ticket information, visit www.box-pickleball.com. General Admission tickets are $75 per day and include all pickleball, cornhole, and music events and challenges. Children under ten years old attend FREE with a paid adult. A vendor village, food, beverage, and full bar will be available within the festival area. Come play! Come cheer! Come dance! Daily festival hours are 7am until midnight. Open play and clinics are 7am until midnight. Pickleball and Cornhole Tournaments start at noon. Tournament winners will be crowned each day. Cash prizes will be awarded to all Cornhole and Pickleball bracket daily winners. Battle of the Bands starts at noon. Pickle eating contest at 2pm. Tribute bands play from 5pm until midnight. Silent Disco DJ in between acts. Box Pickleball & Music Festival 2024 will set the bar for years to come! The festival will be held at The Earth Expo & Convention Center, Mohegan Sun, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville, CT 06382. For festival inquiries, email info@box-pickleball.com or contact Event Director Peter Bachmore at (631) 312-6341. For Press and Media inquiries, contact Marketing Agent Lisa Gandia at CelebrityEventsRock@gmail.com. Vendors, volunteers, and sponsors are welcome! At the conclusion of the festival, Box Pickleball will make donations and provide continued support to the following organizations:

The Abigail C. Bachmore Memorial Foundation Inc., Abbie's Gift, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness for pediatric organ donation and pediatric diabetes. ABBIESGIFT.ORG

The U.S. First Responders Association, Inc. (USFRA), is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional and social network of firefighters, EMS, rescue, police officers, military, and civilian support teams. The mission of The USFRA is to develop and promote community fire safety, crime awareness, and disaster preparedness programs as well as to disseminate fire and life safety education materials. WWW.USFRA.ORG

Tunnel to Towers Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children. The foundation also builds specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001. T2T.ORG

School of Rock, the most revolutionary music school in the world, is for all ages, skill levels, and musical aspirations. With students ranging from toddlers to adults, School of Rock is where music students grow into real musicians. SCHOOLOFROCK.COM

BAND LINEUP

TUES. AUG. 20

5:30PM: RIVER OF DREAMS (Billy Joel)

7:30PM: XTREME QUEEN (QUEEN)

9:30PM: THE RONALD REAGANS (80's)

WED. AUG. 21

5:30PM: ENDLESS SUMMER (The Beach Boys)

7:30PM: DEAD OR ALIVE (BON JOVI)

9:30PM: ERNIE & THE BAND (JAM BAND)

THURS. AUG. 22

5:30PM: STRAWBERRY FIELDS (THE BEATLES)

7:30PM: NEW YORK'S FINEST (THE POLICE)

9:30PM: WHITE WEDDING (80's)