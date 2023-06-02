BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to Open Summer Theatre Of New Canaan 20th Season

The Summer Theatre of New Canaan will open its 20th season with the Broadway musical spectacular Beauty And The Beast July 15th. This production features magical costumes, a huge revolving Beast Castle, flying and a large professional cast and orchestra. This multi-award winning show ran for 13 years on Broadway and still continues to thrill audiences of all ages around the world.

This summer STONC is moving its season indoors by adapting and upgrading the spacious New Canaan High School theatre to accommodate this epic production. "We're excited to create the theatrical magic needed for this musical by upgrading the theatre space. It also makes this show more accessible to our patrons this summer, be they 6 or 76." explains Melody Meitrott Libonati, founding Artistic Director, Broadway actress and who will also direct this production. Tickets are now on sale and audiences are showing an even split between families, adults and seniors proving the show retains a broad appeal.

The Beauty And The Beast cast features actress Ella Raymont returning to STONC in the title role of Belle. She played Catherine in their recent production of PIPPIN. Shafiq Hicks will also return to perform as the Beast. His voice and performance wowed audiences last year as Agwe the God of Water in STONC's acclaimed production of "Once On This Island" directed by Tony Award winning director George Faison. New York actor Brian Silliman who has played multiple comic leads for STONC and often stopping the show, will play Cogsworth (the animated clock). Local Connecticut artist Raissa Katona Bennett, who played Christine in the Broadway Production of Phantom of the Opera, will perform the role of Mrs. Potts who sings the signature song of the show "Beauty and the Beast". CT artist Stephen Petrovich will play the role of Lumiere, Jordan Goodsell the role of Gaston, Howard Pinhasik as Maurice, Malcom Durning as LeFou, Alexandra Pouloutides as Babette, Gina Hanzlik as Madame de la Grande Bouche, Graham Mortier as Monsieur D'Arque and Carlos as Chip.

Ensemble roles and covers will be performed by Michelle Arotsky, Camile Capers, Joey Caskey, Andy Diaz, Easton Edwards, Sarah Juliano, and Adam Shapiro. College acting interns include Lily Anderson, Athan Brady, David Hoffman, Lauren Hondered, Sydney Jackson, Madeline de la Parra and Joseph Turner.

The season's production team includes: Doug Shankman choreography, Nick Wilders music director, Kevin Gleason lighting design, Arthur Oliver costume supervision, Daniel Bria sound design, James Hart Technical Director and Emily Todt production stage manager.

Performances are at the NCHS Theatre located at 11 Farm Road (adjacent to Waveny Park) New Canaan, CT. Evening performances start at 7pm and weekend matinees at 2pm. Tickets and more information are available online at stonc.org or contact 203-966-4634 .

The Summer Theatre of New Canaan is a not-for-profit award-winning regional summer theatre based in New Canaan CT. Melody Meitrott Libonati is the founding artistic Director. Since 2004 it has presented over 80 Broadway musicals, Shakespeare and Theatre for a Young Audience (TYA) shows. STONC also has commissioned writers and produced new works and workshops (two new works moving off Broadway). The Bennack-Lake School Touring Program brings the theatre's TYA shows to elementary schools and performing arts centers across Connecticut. Their summer education and theatre training programs have been recognized for excellence and include a High School Pre-College Theatre Lab, The Albert L. Perry III College Internship Program and the DramaRamas acting program for children 8-18 with special needs. All programs are made possible in part by funds from the State of Connecticut' Department of Economic and Community Development, The CT Humanities, the National Endowment for the Arts and the New Canaan Community Foundation. STONC has received recognition from the State of Connecticut local communities for its cultural contributions. More info about programs and upcoming summer season at Click Here.

This summer season sponsors include: Bankwell, Help For Kids, Karl Chevrolet, Walter Stewart's Market, NewCanaanite.com, Performing Arts Conservatory of New Canaan, New Canaan Community Foundation, Hearst Corporation, CT Humanities, Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development Office of the Arts, TPA Certified Public Accountants & Consultants.