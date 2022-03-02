Auditions Announced For Castle Craig Player's VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE

Meriden's Castle Craig Players will hold open auditions for their upcoming production of "VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE" by Christopher Durang, directed by Oliver Kochol.

AUDITIONS: Sunday, March 13 from 2:00-5:00pm & Monday, March 14 from May 18 from 6:30-9:30pm (appointments required)

PERFORMANCE DATES: May 13-22, 2022

REHEARSALS: Begin in late March

LOCATION: Almira Stephan Memorial Playhouse, 59 West Main St., Meriden

ABOUT THE SHOW: Winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play! In this hilarious comedy, Vanya and his adopted sister, Sonia, live a quiet life in the Pennsylvania farmhouse where they grew up, while their sister Masha travels the world as a movie star. Just as their cleaning woman issues a warning about terrible events in their future, Masha returns for an unannounced visit with her 20-something boy-toy Spike in tow. And so begins this unforgettable family reunion filled with rivalry, regret, and racket!

ALL ROLES AVAILABLE! For more information, including Character Breakdown, Audition Requirements and Sign Up information, please visit castlecraigplayers.org/auditions

PLEASE NOTE: For the safety of our audiences, actors, crew and volunteers, we are currently only auditioning/casting individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Please bring proof of vaccination to your audition.

Castle Craig Players are committed to building diversity and inclusion onstage and throughout our organization. Actors of all ethnicities, gender identities, and abilities are highly encouraged to audition.