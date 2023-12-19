Audition for LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL at The Little Theatre of Manchester

Open auditions for all roles, singers, and dancers. Prepare a song and dress to move.
POPULAR
CALLING ALL ACTORS, SINGERS, AND DANCERS!
The Little Theatre of Manchester will hold OPEN AUDITIONS for an April, 2024 production of LEGALLY BLONDE!
WHERE:
Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Rd., Manchester, CT
WHEN:
Sunday, January 7th from 6:30pm-10:00pm
Thursday, January 11th from 6:00pm-10:00pm
PREPARATION:
Please be prepared to sing approx. 32 bars or up to 1 minute of a song of your choice - either from the show, or in a style in keeping with the show. Bring sheet music, in the correct key, and clearly marked for the accompanist (provided). Please no singing to musical tracks.
DANCE and READING:
Dress to move/dance. You may also be asked to read from the script.
VIDEO SUBMISSION:
Video submissions will be accepted from those who are not able to attend in person auditions. After we receive your video, if applicable, we may ask you to learn and record for us, a short dance combination. The deadline for video submissions is Thursday, January 11th, at 7:00pm. Please send to lindadirector8@gmail.com,
CALLBACKS:
Sunday, January 14th by invitation and appointment only.
Please fill out and bring the audition form to auditions along with a resume. Photos will be taken at the theater. Please dress to move. All roles are available, and are open to all genders and ethnicities.
This production will run Fridays-Sundays for 3 weekends, April 12-28, 2024, with Direction by Linda Dubuc Wilson, Musical Direction by Susan Carroll, and Choreography by Matthew Guerrera.
Any questions can be directed to Linda at lindadirector8@gmail.com.
