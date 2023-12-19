Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Audition for LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL at The Little Theatre of Manchester

Open auditions for all roles, singers, and dancers. Prepare a song and dress to move.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Actor Kyle Wrentz to Headline SONGS OF THE SEASON At The Palace Theatre Photo 1 Broadway Actor Kyle Wrentz to Headline SONGS OF THE SEASON At The Palace Theatre
Review: Learning How to S-P-E-L-L Again at the 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at T Photo 2 Review: Learning How to S-P-E-L-L Again at the 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at TheatreWorks New Milford
Interview: Mark Shanahan of A SHERLOCK CAROL at Westport Country Playhouse Photo 3 Interview: Mark Shanahan of A SHERLOCK CAROL at Westport Country Playhouse
Goodspeed to Present New Works at the 18th Annual Festival of New Musicals Photo 4 Goodspeed to Present New Works at the 18th Annual Festival of New Musicals

Audition for LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL at The Little Theatre of Manchester

CALLING ALL ACTORS, SINGERS, AND DANCERS!

The Little Theatre of Manchester will hold OPEN AUDITIONS for an April, 2024 production of LEGALLY BLONDE!

WHERE:

Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Rd., Manchester, CT

WHEN:

Sunday, January 7th from 6:30pm-10:00pm

Thursday, January 11th from 6:00pm-10:00pm

PREPARATION:
Please be prepared to sing approx. 32 bars or up to 1 minute of a song of your choice - either from the show, or in a style in keeping with the show. Bring sheet music, in the correct key, and clearly marked for the accompanist (provided). Please no singing to musical tracks.

DANCE and READING:

Dress to move/dance. You may also be asked to read from the script.

VIDEO SUBMISSION:

Video submissions will be accepted from those who are not able to attend in person auditions. After we receive your video, if applicable, we may ask you to learn and record for us, a short dance combination. The deadline for video submissions is Thursday, January 11th, at 7:00pm. Please send to lindadirector8@gmail.com,

CALLBACKS:

Sunday, January 14th by invitation and appointment only.

Please fill out and bring the audition form to auditions along with a resume. Photos will be taken at the theater. Please dress to move. All roles are available, and are open to all genders and ethnicities.

This production will run Fridays-Sundays for 3 weekends, April 12-28, 2024, with Direction by Linda Dubuc Wilson, Musical Direction by Susan Carroll, and Choreography by Matthew Guerrera.

Any questions can be directed to Linda at lindadirector8@gmail.com.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
New Paradigm Theatres Artistic Director Kristin Huffman to Host Career Prep Class Photo
New Paradigm Theatre's Artistic Director Kristin Huffman to Host 'Career Prep' Class

Learn essential career preparation tips in the 'Career Prep' class offered by Kristin Huffman, a Broadway veteran and professor. Topics covered include resume building, headshots, networking, auditions, unions, and more.

2
The Bushnell Presents LATE NIGHT Host Seth Meyers On February 24 Photo
The Bushnell Presents LATE NIGHT Host Seth Meyers On February 24

The Bushnell has announced that award-winning writer, humorist and performer Seth Meyers will appear at The Bushnell on Feb 24, 2024.

3
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Connecticut Awards; BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE PLAY THAT GOES W Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Connecticut Awards; BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
The Palace Theater Announces Schedule Update for HAIRSPRAY Wednesday, January 17 Perf Photo
The Palace Theater Announces Schedule Update for HAIRSPRAY Wednesday, January 17 Performance

The Palace Theater in Waterbury is announcing a time change for the Wednesday, January 17th performance of Hairspray.

More Hot Stories For You

Register Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's New Winter ProgramsRegister Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's New Winter Programs
Tickets Now On Sale for Playhouse Theatre Group's Biggest Fundraiser of the Year, ENCORE! MADLY MARVELOUS: A RETRO BASHTickets Now On Sale for Playhouse Theatre Group's Biggest Fundraiser of the Year, ENCORE! MADLY MARVELOUS: A RETRO BASH
Audition for LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL at The Little Theatre of ManchesterAudition for LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL at The Little Theatre of Manchester
New Paradigm Theatre's Artistic Director Kristin Huffman to Host 'Career Prep' ClassNew Paradigm Theatre's Artistic Director Kristin Huffman to Host 'Career Prep' Class

Videos

Watch Footage from 'One Night Only Disco' from Goodspeed's DREAMGIRLS Video
Watch Footage from 'One Night Only Disco' from Goodspeed's DREAMGIRLS
Watch Footage from 'Steppin' to the Bad Side' from Goodspeed's DREAMGIRLS Video
Watch Footage from 'Steppin' to the Bad Side' from Goodspeed's DREAMGIRLS
Watch The Making of Jacob Marley from Hartford Stage's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Video
Watch The Making of Jacob Marley from Hartford Stage's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
The Matchmaker- Story of Hello Dolly in Connecticut The Matchmaker- Story of Hello Dolly
The Kate (1/18-1/21)Tracker
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Connecticut The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Palace Theater (4/26-4/28)
Magic of Dubai's Dhow Cruise Show in Connecticut Magic of Dubai's Dhow Cruise Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/10-5/17)
Sarah Ruhls’ EURYDICE in Connecticut Sarah Ruhls’ EURYDICE
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (6/07-6/23)
Christmas Cookies, the Musical in Connecticut Christmas Cookies, the Musical
Pantochino at the MAC (12/01-12/23)
PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic in Connecticut PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (2/23-3/10)
Wicked in Connecticut Wicked
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (4/24-5/12)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Connecticut Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Palace Theater (1/16-1/18)
American Son in Connecticut American Son
Opera House Players (1/19-1/21)PHOTOS
Christmas Cookies in Connecticut Christmas Cookies
Pantochino (12/01-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You