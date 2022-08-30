Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arts & Culture Collaborative Will Present The Healing Nature Of Art Event Next Month

The event is on September 9,  from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Connecticut News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 30, 2022  

Arts & Culture Collaborative Will Present The Healing Nature Of Art Event Next Month

The Arts & Culture Collaborative, Waterbury Region, is presenting a day-long interactive experience called, "The Healing Nature of Art" September 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Osborne Homestead Museum & Kellogg Science Museum, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. This unique opportunity is aimed at arts practitioners and administrators as well as those interested in the arts. Cost is $25 and includes lunch.

A limited number of scholarships are available. To register, visit: www.waterburyregionarts.com or call 203-757-0701, Ext 316

It's documented that the arts can help the process of healing from loss and grief. Using theater, visual arts, spoken/written word, music and movement, participants will have the opportunity to explore two art mediums in interactive workshops during the event. The workshops will be led by these highly regarded artists in their respective fields:

Judith Ehrman-Shapiro - dance/movement therapy practitioner

Susan A. Katz - nationally recognized poet, author and teacher

Foster Evans Reese - theatrical director and choreographer

Amy Smith & Jazz Borst - Mending Art, Mental Health Connecticut

Jennifer Sokira - Founding Director of Connecticut Music Therapy Services.

The event will take advantage of both indoor and outdoor spaces (weather permitting), on the museum/science center's beautifully landscaped and spacious grounds.

The Arts & Culture Collaborative (ACC) has been working to strengthen and support the arts in the Waterbury region for over 15 years. The ACC promotes, connects, collaborates and advocates for the arts, serving individual artists and performers, arts and cultural venues and organizations of all sizes as well as their audiences





More Hot Stories For You


AN EVENING WITH MARIA FRIEDMAN Comes to the Palace Theatre Next MonthAN EVENING WITH MARIA FRIEDMAN Comes to the Palace Theatre Next Month
August 30, 2022

The acclaimed eight-time Olivier Award nominee Maria Friedman is the headliner of this season's Orchestra Lumos (formerly the Stamford Symphony) Gala on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 7:30pm at the Palace Theatre.
The Ballard Institute Presents JACK AND THE BEANSTALK By Dream Tale Puppets, September 10The Ballard Institute Presents JACK AND THE BEANSTALK By Dream Tale Puppets, September 10
August 29, 2022

As part of its 2022 Fall Puppet Shows, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present Jack and the Beanstalk by Massachusetts-based Dream Tale Puppets on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. ET in Betsy Paterson Square.
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Welcomes New Musical AZUL To Campus For DevelopmentEugene O'Neill Theater Center Welcomes New Musical AZUL To Campus For Development
August 29, 2022

Following its virtual development as a part of the 2020 Summer Season, the new musical Azul will receive an in-person developmental process on the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center campus this September.
Comedian Bob Marley Comes to Oneglia Auditorium, October 14Comedian Bob Marley Comes to Oneglia Auditorium, October 14
August 29, 2022

The Warner Theatre will welcome New England-native standup comedian, Bob Marley, to the Oneglia Auditorium on Friday, October 14 at 8 pm. Tickets will go on sale to Warner Members tomorrow, 8/30 at 10 am, and to the General Public this Friday, 9/2 at 10 am.  
YES Comes to The Warner's Main Stage in NovemberYES Comes to The Warner's Main Stage in November
August 29, 2022

The Warner Theatre will welcome prog-rock legends, YES, to the Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage) on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 8 pm. 