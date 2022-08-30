Arts & Culture Collaborative Will Present The Healing Nature Of Art Event Next Month

The Arts & Culture Collaborative, Waterbury Region, is presenting a day-long interactive experience called, "The Healing Nature of Art" September 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Osborne Homestead Museum & Kellogg Science Museum, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. This unique opportunity is aimed at arts practitioners and administrators as well as those interested in the arts. Cost is $25 and includes lunch.

A limited number of scholarships are available. To register, visit: www.waterburyregionarts.com or call 203-757-0701, Ext 316

It's documented that the arts can help the process of healing from loss and grief. Using theater, visual arts, spoken/written word, music and movement, participants will have the opportunity to explore two art mediums in interactive workshops during the event. The workshops will be led by these highly regarded artists in their respective fields:

Judith Ehrman-Shapiro - dance/movement therapy practitioner

Susan A. Katz - nationally recognized poet, author and teacher

Foster Evans Reese - theatrical director and choreographer

Amy Smith & Jazz Borst - Mending Art, Mental Health Connecticut

Jennifer Sokira - Founding Director of Connecticut Music Therapy Services.

The event will take advantage of both indoor and outdoor spaces (weather permitting), on the museum/science center's beautifully landscaped and spacious grounds.

The Arts & Culture Collaborative (ACC) has been working to strengthen and support the arts in the Waterbury region for over 15 years. The ACC promotes, connects, collaborates and advocates for the arts, serving individual artists and performers, arts and cultural venues and organizations of all sizes as well as their audiences