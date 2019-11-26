Arts & Culture Collaborative Pop Up Artisan Marketplace Announced At Arts Escape Southbury

The Arts & Culture Collaborative, Waterbury Region (ACC) has partnered with Arts Escape in Southbury to present a Pop-Up Artisan Marketplace on December 5 from

4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Arts Escape, 88 Main Street South, Southbury. Admission is free.

This Pop-Up Marketplace gives the consumer a chance to shop amidst the pleasant backdrop of live holiday music by a local pianist, while mingling with members of the vibrant local arts community, many of whom are ACC and Arts Escape members. Attendees may enjoy light refreshments and chances to win artisan gifts.

Some of the items planned for sale at the Pop-Up Artisan Marketplace include: Calendars, cards & prints by Linda Nelson Stocks Holiday ornaments, gift tags

Jewelry

Punch needle craft

Dot art

Children's books

Original artwork

Caricatures by a local artist

Photography

Soaps, candles, and more!

"Partnering on an activity like this with one of our member organizations, is one of the many ways we support arts and culture in our region. Local artisans provide the public with unique and often one-of-a-kind items not found in the mass produced marketplace. By offering the artisan an opportunity to sell what they create, the ACC adds to the economic impact of the arts in our region," states Diane Ploch, Administrator of the ACC.

For further information, contact 203-757-0701, Ext. 316 or 203-586-1474 or visit online at www.waterburyregionarts.com.





