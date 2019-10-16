Annual 5x5 Dance Festival Returns To Connecticut

The University of Saint Joseph's acclaimed 5X5 Dance Festival brings together choreographers, performers, educators, and students to study, perform, and, of course, celebrate the multifaceted art of dance. Artists, students, and audiences share their experience, talent, and inspiration through master classes, workshops, discussions, and performances. The 17th Annual 5X5 Dance Festival performances and master classes will be held in the University of Saint Joseph's Autorino Center in West Hartford, Conn. on Saturday, Nov. 2, with a showcase performance at 7:30 p.m. Pre-show, site-specific performances will occur in the Bruyette Athenaeum starting at 7 p.m.

The 5X5 Dance Festival was named for its focus on five professional and five collegiate ensembles. Created in 2003 as a response to a need expressed by greater Hartford dancers for opportunities to perform more sustained works - as opposed to the brief "marathon" performances typical of dance festivals - the 5X5 Dance Festival provides performance opportunities for works from company repertoires, works in progress, or works prepared exclusively for this showcase. In its 17th year, the Festival continues to celebrate the many forms and types of dance, cultural and ethnic diversity in dance, dance that pushes traditional definitions and approaches, and dance that is inclusive in opportunities for artists and audiences.

This year's 5X5 Dance Festival will feature the talents of:

University of Saint Joseph, Eastern Connecticut State University, Naugatuck Valley Community College, Central Connecticut State University, Ballet Hartford, Immix Dance Project, Dimensional Dance, Sonia Plumb Dance, Bittner and Associates, Ekklesia Contemporary Ballet, 860 MVMNT, and Moxie Dance Company.

Special guests include Peter Kyle and Alberto del Saz from the Nikolais Foundation, performing a site-specific dance piece, with an additional site-specific performance by Darcie Shultz.

"The 5x5 Dance Festival has become a tradition for Connecticut Contemporary dance, inspiring the next generation of dancers with Connecticut's abundantly gifted dance artists," says 5x5 Founder and Artistic Director Susan Murphy.

Long-time participant and master teacher Lorelei Chang, artistic director for dancEnlight Dance Company says, "5x5 Dance Festival provides a wonderful opportunity for local choreographers, dancers, and the community to showcase their work and share their experiences and passion for dance. dancEnlight has had the privilege to participate in such a wonderful program since 2010, and it's been truly rewarding for our dancers and myself. Most importantly, the festival brings us all together - professional companies and college students - sharing experiences and the stage together."

This year's festival has multiple performance opportunities, including two site-specific dance pieces open to anyone in the community, and a dance showcase that requires the purchase of tickets. The 5X5 Dance Festival weekend also includes master classes, dance films, and photographic displays.

Free Events: 5X5 Festival's dance films and artist talks, which will include discussion with the films' creators; exhibits prepared by participating companies and professional dance photography exhibitions, including selections from Tom Caravaglia in Celebration of Alwin Nikolais, courtesy of the National Museum of Dance.

Tickets are free for USJ Students with ID; $20 for Adults; $15 for Seniors, Let's Go Arts, and USJ Alumni; $10 for Non-USJ Students with valid ID; and can be purchased at the Autorino Center's Frances Driscoll Box Office, by calling 860.231.5555, or online at autorino.usj.edu.

Schedule for 2019 5x5 Dance Festival:

12 p.m. Registration and Welcome

12:30-1:45 p.m. Master Class I - Alberto del Saz Director of the Nikolais/Louis Foundation for Dance

2-3:15 p.m. Master Class II Rosanna Karabetsos.

All Day: Dance Films with Artist Talk

All Day: Photography exhibit, including selections from Tom Caravaglia, in celebration of Alwin Nikolais, courtesy of the National Museum of Dance

7 p.m. Site-Specific Performance No. 1

8:30 p.m. Site-Specific Performance No. 2 at intermission - Alberto del Saz and Peter Kyle from the Nikolais/Louis Foundation for Dance

7:30 p.m. Showcase Performance





