André De Shields Will Headline Hartford Stage's 60th Anniversary Gala

Hartford Stage’s 60th anniversary gala, “Diamonds & Decades,” will feature a performance with the legendary Tony, Grammy, and Emmy-winning André De Shields. This annual fundraiser which supports Hartford Stage’s artistic and educational programming will be held on May 11, 2024, at the theater, located at 50 Church St, Hartford, CT.

This one-night-only event also will include open bars, food stations, auctions, live music, dancing, and more. Ticket options range from $300 - $750. All tickets include the performance by André De Sheilds and the after-party with live music by Savage Pianos, dancing, catering by DORO, and open bars. $750 VIP ticket holders are invited to a pre-performance cocktail party which includes a meet and greet with guest artists, an exclusive silent auction, plus prime performance seating. Individuals and organizations interested in sponsorship can visit HartfordStage.org/Gala for the full list of gala recognition and benefits levels. Donations benefit Hartford Stage’s artistic and educational programs.

In a career spanning fifty-five years, André De Shields, at age 78, has distinguished himself as a legendary actor/activist, iconic philanthropist, and Broadway deity. He endeavors to restore majesty, elegance, and literacy to the Black Thespian’s toolbox; to advocate for long-term survivors of HIV and AIDS; and to champion the legacy of the Wellderly (elderly individuals who continue to kick butt). Since 1989, he has served as Distinguished Visiting Professor at various colleges and universities. As a philanthropist, he founded the André De Shields Fund at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, to benefit those students who experience cultural marginalization. The ninth of eleven children reared in Baltimore, Maryland Mr. De Shields is a proud member of Actors’ Equity Association, SAG-AFTRA, and SDC.

Mr. De Shields is the triple-crown winner of the 2019 awards season, having won the Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Grammy, and Tony Awards as Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his unanimously critically acclaimed performance as Hermes, Messenger to the Gods, in Hadestown. Before his Tony Award, Mr. De Shields was best known for his show-stopping performances in four legendary Broadway productions: The Wiz (title role), Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Emmy Award), Play On! (Tony nom.), and The Full Monty (Tony nom).

There are three ways to purchase tickets: online at HartfordStage.org, by phone at 860-527-5151, or in-person through the box office at 50 Church Street. The theater advises audiences to be careful and not purchase tickets through any other website. Third-party re-sellers will try to sell tickets for twice the price or more. If you have any doubts or questions, please contact the Hartford Stage box office directly. Hartford Stage does not charge any additional fees for tickets.