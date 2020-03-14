Amistad Center and Wadsworth Atheneum to Close Temporarily Due to Covid-19

The Amistad Center and Wadsworth Atheneum have issued a response to the Covid-19 oubreak:

Dear Friends,

To support the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 The Amistad Center and Wadsworth Atheneum will temporarily close effective March 14 and will remain closed likely through March 31. All programs, tours, and films are canceled during this time. We hope to reschedule programs and events when possible.

We look forward to welcoming visitors to our museum soon, but until then, we encourage you to check our website and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Be safe and well.





