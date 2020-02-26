Additional Performance of JANE EYRE Added at Hartford Stage

In response to popular demand, an additional performance of Jane Eyre, adapted and directed by Hartford Stage Associate Artistic Director Elizabeth Williamson, has been scheduled for Thursday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m. The show will close on Saturday, March 14.

Jane Eyre has received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. Broadway World praised Jane Eyre as "captivating and entertaining...a sweeping narrative delivered by a talented cast and supported by strong technical design."

Charlotte Brontë's Gothic masterpiece features one of literature's greatest feminist heroines in the character of Jane Eyre. Orphaned as a child, Jane (Helen Sadler) takes a position working as governess at Thornfield Hall for the brooding Edward Rochester (Chandler Williams). The strong-willed Jane falls in love with her mysterious employer, but the discovery of a dark secret and its devastating aftermath forces the young governess to make a heart-wrenching decision that changes their lives forever.

For tickets, visit https://www.hartfordstage.org/jane-eyre/ or contact the Hartford Stage Box Office at 860-527-5151. Student tickets are $20.

