Added Performance For Castle Craig Players' Sold Out CLUE: ON STAGE

Due to an overwhelming demand for tickets, Meriden's Castle Craig Players have added a performance of CLUE: On Stage on Thursday, August 11 at 8pm. Nearly all other performances of this brand-new stage adaptation of 1985 cult classic motion picture, which opens July 29 at the group's intimate cabaret venue in Meriden, are sold out.

Tickets for the added performance are on sale now at www.CastleCraigPlayers.org.

The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by the Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Featuring all your favorite jokes, bits and one-liners from the movie, this madcap comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches!

The cast includes a mix of familiar faces returning to the Castle Craig stage, as well as a slew of new talent as well.

Griffin Kulp, who's Castle Craig credits include Spamalot, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) and The Importance of Being Earnest, plays Wadsworth, the butler. Jim Kane (CCP's Hello, Dolly, Rumors, Company, Almost, Maine, The Importance of Being Earnest) will play Mr. Green.

Gina Marie Davies, who was seen this past fall as Truvy in Castle Craig's Steel Magnolias, will portray Mrs. Peacock, and Johanna Milani (The Lady of the Lake in CCP's Spamalot) takes on Mrs. White.

The cast is rounded out by Terrance Peters as Colonel Mustard, Cameron Long as Miss Scarlet, Michael Jack Kaczynski as Professor Plum, Mary Pelkey as Yvette and Toby Henst as Mr. Boddy. Playing all of the other characters along the way are Bert Olson, Nick Ciasullo and Elisa Albert (Nina in CCP's Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike).

Ian Galligan directs the show, alongside Todd Santa Maria (Assistant Director) and Chelsea Dacey (Musical Staging), with Lighting Design by Dusty Rader.

CLUE: On Stage is written by Sandy Rustin, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Additional material is provided by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, and the show features original music composed by Michael Holland.

Performances will run July 29 - August 13 at the Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse (59 West Main Street, Meriden). Presented Cabaret Style with table seating, patrons are invited to bring their own dinner, drinks and snacks to enjoy!

All seats are $25 ($20 for Seniors ages 65+). Seating is extremely limited - so patrons are encouraged to buy in advance! Tickets are sold exclusively online at www.CastleCraigPlayers.org.

Support for CLUE: On Stage is made possible by production sponsor East Side Veterinary Clinic, along with season sponsors Key Bank and Express Employment Professionals.

CLUE: On Stage is produced by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing. (www.broadwaylicensing.com).