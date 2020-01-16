Acoustic Duets Fundraiser Will Be Held at The Wilton Playshop

Looking for a way to celebrate Valentine's Day? Grab your loved ones and head to The Wilton Playshop for Acoustic Duets and More on February 8th at 8pm. The live acoustic concert will feature talented local performers ready to inspire you with heartwarming tunes from multiple genres. Produced by Donna Savage with musical direction by Andy Schlesinger, the show will be emceed by Gerry Lee. A Valentine toast and sweet treats will follow the show. Tickets are $35 with all proceeds to benefit The Playshop.

Tickets available here

For more information, visit www.wiltonplayshop.org





