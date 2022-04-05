Acclaimed Broadway Musical EVITA Graces Wilton Playshop Stage

Evita, one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time, will be staged at the Wilton Playshop from April 22 - May 7, 2022. With direction and musical staging by Karen Morello, the show will feature the musical direction of Zachary Kampler and the choreography of Kelly Nayden.

Morello said, "When the Wilton Playshop asked me to do direct this production three years ago for Spring of 2020, I became immediately excited. We began production and who knew what was to befall all of us with the pandemic. We are now back in production and I could not be more pleased with the enthusiasm, energy, dedication and talent of this cast, crew, and artistic team. I am honored to be directing this fabulous musical, and look forward to sharing it with the community!"

Set in Argentina between 1934-1952, Evita charts the young and ambitious Eva Peron's meteoric rise to sainthood. The Tony Award winning musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress and ultimately the most powerful woman in Latin America before her death at age 33. Told through a compelling score that fuses haunting chorales with exuberant Latin, pop and jazz influences, Evita creates an arresting theatrical portrait as complex as the woman herself. Well-known numbers from Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical masterpiece include "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," "Oh What a Circus," "Buenos Aires" and "Another Suitcase in Another Hall."

Performances: April 22, 23, 29, 30 and May 5, 6, and 7 at 8pm.

April 24 and May 1 at 2pm.

Tickets: $35/adults, $30/seniors and students

Buy tickets here

For more information and updated COVID policies, visit www.wiltonplayshop.org

Photo credit: Seth Barkan