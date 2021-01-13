A.R.T. Announces FLAP MY WINGS: 10 YEARS SINCE TAHRIR SQUARE

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University, in collaboration with the Belfer Center's Middle East Initiative at Harvard Kennedy School, has announced today that the next event in its Civically Speaking series, Flap My Wings: 10 Years Since Tahrir Square, will be held Monday, January 25 at 5PM. The event commemorates the tenth anniversary of the Egyptian Revolution and marks the release of Flap My Wings: Songs from We Live in Cairo, a new album from The Lazours and Taibi Magar.

Registration for the free event is now open at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/FlapMyWings. Free and open access to Flap My Wings: 10 Years Since Tahrir Square and other virtual events is provided by the generous support of A.R.T. Members.

The event will feature music and artwork from Flap My Wings: Songs from We Live in Cairo and conversation with the album creators, Tarek Masoud from the Middle East Initiative at the Harvard Kennedy School, and album contributors, including celebrated Egyptian artist Ganzeer. The event will conclude with a viewing of the animated music video created by Ganzeer for the titular single "Flap My Wings."

Virtually gathering artists from across the globe during the pandemic, the remotely recorded Flap My Wings: Songs from We Live in Cairo, features artists from the A.R.T. cast of We Live in Cairo, as well as Arab activist-songwriters including Ramy Essam, Emel Mathlouthi, Rotana, Hadi Eldebeck, Hamed Sinno (lead vocalist of Mashrou' Leila), Naseem Altrash, and the Lazour brothers. Singles "Genealogy of Revolution," performed and arranged by Hamed Sinno, and "Flap My Wings" are available now on iTunes and Spotify.

The Lazours (brothers Daniel and Patrick) are the creators of the musical We Live in Cairo. Taibi Magar directed its world premiere production at the A.R.T. in May 2019. The musical follows six revolutionary students armed with laptops, cameras, guitars, and spray cans from the jubilation of Cairo's Tahrir Square where the Egyptian Revolution unfolded through the tumultuous years that followed.

Civically Speaking is A.R.T.'s series of virtual conversations, lectures, and performance events on history, politics, justice, and the meaning of democracy. Past events included Resistance Mic! with performers Justin Danzy, Alex Marzano-Lesnevich, Oompa, V (formerly Eve Ensler), and a short film by John Lucas and Claudia Rankine; Just Us: A Conversation with Claudia Rankine and Orlando Patterson; Protecting and Deepening Our Democracy: What Should We Do Now? with Winthrop Laflin McCormack Professor of Citizenship and Self-Government at the Harvard Kennedy School Archon Fung; Talking Politics with Maxine Isaacs, and more.