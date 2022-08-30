AN EVENING WITH MARIA FRIEDMAN Comes to the Palace Theatre Next Month

The acclaimed eight-time Olivier Award nominee Maria Friedman is the headliner of this season's Orchestra Lumos (formerly the Stamford Symphony) Gala on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 7:30pm at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT 06901. This is her only performance given in North America this season. Long considered one of the true authorities on the rich and complex music of Sondheim, she will perform a selection of beloved works by the composer, as well as Marvin Hamlisch and Michel Legrand. Joining this spectacular evening is famed pianist, musical director and Broadway veteran Todd Ellison and vocalists Ross Lekites (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical) and Lewis Cleale (The Book of Mormon), as well as young area artists.

Maria Friedman has starred in numerous works, including Dot in Sunday in the Park with George (Original London production), the narrator in the film version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Mother in Ragtime, Fosca in Passion, and her one-woman cabaret show. Her critically acclaimed "Maria Friedman - LEGACY" revue earned great acclaim when it debuted earlier this year. This fall, she will direct an Off-Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along starring Daniel Radcliffe.

The gala presents a spectacular cabaret performance by Maria Friedman, based on her sell out show Legacy, at London's Menier Chocolate Factory, as she recalls her past experiences working with three of the greatest composers of all time, Marvin Hamlisch of A Chorus Line, Michael Legrand of "Yentl" and The Windmills of Your Mind", and Stephen Sondheim of Company, and Into The Woods. She will perform an alluring selection of their beloved works including "The Way We Were," "Papa, Can You Hear Me," "Being Alive," and many more.

The award-winning music director/composer Todd Ellison, has been hailed by The New York Times as one of "Broadway's Electric Conductors" and he has conducted more than twenty albums while accompanying the likes of Beyoncé, Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald, Alan Cumming, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more. He is joined by two exquisite musical theater voices, Ross Lekites and Lewis Cleale.

In May of 2022, Connecticut's long-regarded Stamford Symphony rebranded its identity to match a reconceptualized purpose, landing on the name Orchestra Lumos (Michael Stern, Music Directo; Russell Jones, President & CEO). Lumos, from the Latin word for light, reflects the institution's revised mission, aiming to influence a larger demographic and "illuminate music" across the broader community of Fairfield County. The gala evening opens Orchestra Lumos largest season yet, with numerous and diverse musicians set to play eleven mainstage performances, as well as a variety of small space concerts, and an explosion of community engagement and education events across within the area.

For information and purchase of the Gala evening event , please call 203.325.1407 or visit the website https://orchestralumos.org. Show only tickets are from $15.00 to $79.00 and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193808®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.palacestamford.org%2FOnline%2FmapSelect.asp?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.