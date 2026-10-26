ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE to Run at Music Theatre of Connecticut

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Music Theatre of Connecticut continues its 40th Anniversary Season with Always…Patsy Cline written by Ted Swindley.

The production returns to MTC MainStage nearly a decade later as part of the company’s milestone 40th Anniversary Season. This musical play, complete with down home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, includes many of Patsy' unforgettable hits such as “Crazy”, “I Fall to Pieces”, “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight”. The production runs from November 6th through the 22nd with performances on Fridays at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

Always…Patsy Cline is more than a tribute to the legendary country singer who died tragically at age 30 in a plane crash in 1963. The show is based on a true story about Cline's friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961, and continued a correspondence with Cline until her death. 27 songs in all, the show's title was inspired by Cline's letters to Seger, which were consistently signed "Love ALWAYS… Patsy Cline."

This production stars Jacqueline Petroccia (Nat’l Tour- Sweeney Todd, Carousel, The Producers) as Patsy Cline and Anette Sanders (B’way- Mamma Mia, How The Grinch Stole Christmas) as Louise Seger.

Always…Patsy Cline is directed by Amy Griffin with music direction by Tony Bellomy. The production team also includes stage management by Jim Schilling, props design by Lauren Weglian, lighting design by Peter Petrino, costume design by Diane Vanderkroef, and sound design by Brian Salvia.

Ticket prices range from $51-$66 plus fees and can be purchased online at https://www.musictheatreofct.com/always-patsy-cline or over the phone at (203) 454-3883. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave in Norwalk, CT.

Special Performances:

Friday, November 6th at 8pm – Preview #1

Saturday, November 7th at 2pm – Preview #2

Saturday, November 7th at 8pm – Opening Night

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 03 Hrs 02 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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