 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

ALTERNATIVE FIX BAND to Bring 90's Rock Tribute to Cheney Hall

The performance will take place on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

By:
ALTERNATIVE FIX BAND to Bring 90's Rock Tribute to Cheney Hall

Vocalist Alex Nikki will front ALTERNATIVE FIX, a tribute act performing songs from Soundgarden, Nirvana, No Doubt, Alice in Chains, and other bands that defined 90's alternative rock. The performance will take place on Saturday, September 5, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

Fronted by Ukrainian vocal powerhouse Alex Nikki, Alternative Fix is built around one extraordinary premise: what if a single performer could channel the volcanic intensity of Chris Cornell, the unfiltered fury of Alanis Morissette, the gut-punch emotionality of Melissa Etheridge, the effortless cool of Gwen Stefani, and the haunting depth of Layne Staley, all in the same night?!

The '90s were the decade that rewrote the rules of rock when anger was art and vulnerability was power. Alternative Fix doesn't look back at that era with nostalgia. It brings that energy directly into the room.

The setlist runs deep through the bands that defined a generation: Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, No Doubt, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stone Temple Pilots, Nirvana, Radiohead, Garbage, The Cranberries, and more.

Click Here to Get Tickets
Need more Connecticut Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS

Driving Miss Daisy in Connecticut Driving Miss Daisy
Cabaret on Main Theater (9/17-10/04)
Disaster! in Connecticut Disaster!
Ridgefield Theater Barn (9/18-10/10)
Harvey in Connecticut Harvey
The Press Box Theater (9/11-9/20) PHOTOS
Golden Girls The Laughs Continue in Connecticut Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Ridgefield Playhouse (11/27-11/27) VIDEOS
Steamroller: A Tribute Concert to the music of James Taylor in Connecticut Steamroller: A Tribute Concert to the music of James Taylor
The Little Theatre of Manchester (9/04-9/04)
Welcome Cabaret in Connecticut Welcome Cabaret
Live & In Color (9/13-9/13)
Bright Star in Connecticut Bright Star
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (10/09-10/18)
Sunday Broadway Concert Series with John McDaniel, starring Adrianna Hicks in Connecticut Sunday Broadway Concert Series with John McDaniel, starring Adrianna Hicks
Legacy Theatre (8/30-8/30)
Dar Tarjameh [In Translation] in Connecticut Dar Tarjameh [In Translation]
Live & In Color (9/17-9/19)
CATAPULT: MAGIC SHADOWS in Connecticut CATAPULT: MAGIC SHADOWS
Jorgensen Center (11/15-11/15)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets