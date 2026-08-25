ALTERNATIVE FIX BAND to Bring 90's Rock Tribute to Cheney Hall

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Vocalist Alex Nikki will front ALTERNATIVE FIX, a tribute act performing songs from Soundgarden, Nirvana, No Doubt, Alice in Chains, and other bands that defined 90's alternative rock. The performance will take place on Saturday, September 5, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

Fronted by Ukrainian vocal powerhouse Alex Nikki, Alternative Fix is built around one extraordinary premise: what if a single performer could channel the volcanic intensity of Chris Cornell, the unfiltered fury of Alanis Morissette, the gut-punch emotionality of Melissa Etheridge, the effortless cool of Gwen Stefani, and the haunting depth of Layne Staley, all in the same night?!

The '90s were the decade that rewrote the rules of rock when anger was art and vulnerability was power. Alternative Fix doesn't look back at that era with nostalgia. It brings that energy directly into the room.

The setlist runs deep through the bands that defined a generation: Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, No Doubt, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stone Temple Pilots, Nirvana, Radiohead, Garbage, The Cranberries, and more.

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